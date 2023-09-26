All Modern Warfare 3 maps

Modern Warfare 3 brings back several fan-favorite maps, and adds a few much larger battle arenas - you won’t be short of places to dominate when the time comes.

Modern Warfare 3 maps: a man wearing military gear peers around a wall.

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

What are the MW3 maps? Nostalgia is a powerful thing. Most of us remember the heyday of Call of Duty very fondly; arguing with a stranger in a lobby over an accidental team kill, offering out challenges of ‘1v1 me on Rust, knives only’ like they were candy. Good times. Better days, even. Probably. Anyway, those days are (maybe) back! Well, Rust is, at any rate.

The Modern Warfare 2 release date is approaching at great speed. So much so, in fact, that we’re already salivating over the list of maps we know will be included with the FPS game on release and boy, some of them are stone-cold classics. Strap in, read up on the MW3 beta dates and prepare for the list all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps coming to the game.

Modern Warfare 3 maps: a sand-covered oil station that has falled into disrepair.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps

Here is every multiplayer map in Modern Warfare 3:

  • Afghan
  • Derail
  • Estate
  • Favela
  • Highrise
  • Invasion
  • Karachi
  • Quarry
  • Rundown
  • Rust
  • Scrapyard
  • Skidrow
  • Subbase
  • Terminal
  • Underpass
  • Wasteland

The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that the bulk of these maps are from the original Modern Warfare 2. We know that these older maps have all received huge overhauls in terms of fidelity, and have been expanded to take advantage of the greater range of movement available to players in MW3.

YouTube Thumbnail

There you have it, the list of Modern Warfare 3 maps you’ll be tearing up for the next 12 months. It’s undeniable that there are some classic Call of Duty locales in there, and we, for one, can’t wait. In the meantime, check out the Modern Warfare 3 cast list to see which of your favorites are returning, and the best multiplayer games if you want something to tide you over until release.

When he's not writing guides at PCGamesN, PK is usually found waiting for the respawn timer in League of Legends, hanging around a tavern in Baldur's Gate 3, or fighting his way through the Settled Systems in Starfield. PK's extensive knowledge of video games is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.