All Modern Warfare 3 maps

What are the MW3 maps? Nostalgia is a powerful thing. Most of us remember the heyday of Call of Duty very fondly; arguing with a stranger in a lobby over an accidental team kill, offering out challenges of ‘1v1 me on Rust, knives only’ like they were candy. Good times. Better days, even. Probably. Anyway, those days are (maybe) back! Well, Rust is, at any rate.

The Modern Warfare 2 release date is approaching at great speed. So much so, in fact, that we’re already salivating over the list of maps we know will be included with the FPS game on release and boy, some of them are stone-cold classics. Strap in, read up on the MW3 beta dates and prepare for the list all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps coming to the game.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps

Here is every multiplayer map in Modern Warfare 3:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Subbase

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice that the bulk of these maps are from the original Modern Warfare 2. We know that these older maps have all received huge overhauls in terms of fidelity, and have been expanded to take advantage of the greater range of movement available to players in MW3.

There you have it, the list of Modern Warfare 3 maps you’ll be tearing up for the next 12 months. It’s undeniable that there are some classic Call of Duty locales in there, and we, for one, can’t wait. In the meantime, check out the Modern Warfare 3 cast list to see which of your favorites are returning, and the best multiplayer games if you want something to tide you over until release.