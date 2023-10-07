The first Call of Duty MW3 beta nerfs are already live, before the multiplayer trial version of the next CoD game even arrives on PC. While PC players are yet to get hands-on with the Modern Warfare 3 beta, developer Sledgehammer Games is already bringing the nerfs for the best tactical equipment in MW3.

The Call of Duty MW3 beta is the first chance to try out Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer ahead of the full launch. While the early access beta on all platforms begins Thursday, October 12, players on PlayStation 4 and 5 have access to another beta weekend that’s currently ongoing from October 6-10. So far, one particular piece of tactical equipment has proven particularly powerful in the multiplayer game, so much so that Sledgehammer Games has brought out the nerf hammer already.

“Balance adjustments to Battle Rage are now live in the MW3 beta,” the team says via a post on Twitter/X. The Battle Rage equipment, which is similar to the field upgrade of the same name in 2022’s Modern Warfare 2, gives you boosted health regeneration, but it allows players to run roughshod over entire enemy teams due to its increased regen speed and kills extending the duration, so these features have been removed, and you’ll have to score takedowns yourself to gain the full benefits.

It’s good to see that Sledgehammer is already making quick adjustments based on player feedback – after all, what is a beta for if not making sure the game feels good at launch? Hopefully, this week one change should ensure that the beta feels well-balanced when it arrives on other platforms including PC next week.

Modern Warfare 3 beta patch notes – Saturday, October 7, 2023

Here are all the MW3 beta Battle Rage changes listed for Saturday, October 7, 2023 by Sledgehammer Games:

Battle Rage

Reduced maximum duration from ten seconds to six seconds.

Kills will no longer increase the effect’s duration.

Health regeneration now begins upon killing an enemy.

Incoming damage will now interrupt health regeneration.

Removed increased health regeneration speed.

Sledgehammer says it will “continue to monitor the effectiveness of this equipment as the beta progresses.” In the meantime, you can get ready for the beta’s arrival on PC by checking out the best MW3 guns and weapons, which will also serve you well when the full Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date arrives in November.