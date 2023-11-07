All MW3 equipment and perks

Looking for all the MW3 equipment? If you’re planning your class setup and want to know the best gear, equipment, and perks to complement your loadout, along with which field upgrades and killstreak rewards you can expect, here’s everything we know.

The best MW3 loadouts and best MW3 weapons are only as good as the Modern Warfare 3 equipment. So, if you’re thinking about tackling different MW3 game modes, it’s good to brush up on the class setup and how it works in MW3. This year perks also work a little differently, as gear such as gloves, boots, and vests provide perks in the create-a-class system, instead of perks having their own slot.

MW3 perks

The most important part of choosing your equipment and perks is the vest, as this dictates how many equipment and gear slots you have, as well as having benefits of their own. Gloves provide handling perks for both your primary and secondary weapons, they also influence how you interact with tactical and lethal equipment. Boots improve mobility, reduce noise, and falling damage, depending on which ones you choose.

Finally, there are 12 gear pieces to pick from which widely alter your playstyle and how you want to tackle multiplayer. This can range from hindering enemy grenades to reducing the noise of your footsteps.

MW3 vests

Infantry Vest

Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, you gain the effects of lightweight boots.

Equipment slots (3): tactical, lethal, field upgrade

Gear slots (3): gloves, boots, gear

Counter equipment and explosives expertise, spot enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights for the rest of the team, plus faster field upgrade recharge.

Equipment slots (3): tactical x2, field upgrade

Gear slots (4): gloves, boots, gear x2



A weapon and ammo-focused kit. Deploy with max ammo, improved reload speed. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mag Holster, gain the effects of Mission Control Commlink.

Equipment slots (3): primary weapons x2, tactical, lethal, field upgrade

Gear slots (2): gloves, gear



Lethal and tactical mastery, resupply lethal and tactical equipment every 25 seconds.

Equipment slots (4): tactical, lethal x2, field upgrade

Gear slots (3): gloves, boots, gear

Team intelligence resource. Increases duration enemies stay on the radar and the radar zooms out for you and nearby enemies. Enemies you kill drop intel packs, which generate a radar ping for you and nearby teammates when collected. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Data Jacker, gain the effects of Mission Control Commlink.

Equipment slots (1): field upgrade

Gear slots (4): gloves, boots, gear x2

Mastery of weapon mobility. Increased weapon swap speed. Reload while sprinting. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Quick-Grip gloves, or Commando Gloves, gain the effects of Marksman Gloves.

Equipment slots (2): tactical, lethal

Gear slots (3): gloves, boots, gear



MW3 gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves: Increased weapon swap speed.

Increased weapon swap speed. Ordnance Gloves: Throw equipment further. Reset fuse timer on throwback grenades.

Throw equipment further. Reset fuse timer on throwback grenades. Commando Gloves: Reload while sprinting.

Reload while sprinting. Scavenger Gloves: Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Marksman Gloves: Reduced sway and flinch while ADS.

Reduced sway and flinch while ADS. Assault Gloves: While jumping, accuracy and ADS is improved.

MW3 boots

Lightweight Boots: Increases movement and swim speed. Reduces noise while swimming.

Increases movement and swim speed. Reduces noise while swimming. Climbing Boots: Increased climbing and mantling speed. Reduces fall damage.

Increased climbing and mantling speed. Reduces fall damage. Running Sneakers: Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Tactical Pads: Increases slide distance and allows for aiming down sights while sliding. Increases stance transition speeds and crouched movement speed.

Increases slide distance and allows for aiming down sights while sliding. Increases stance transition speeds and crouched movement speed. Stalker Boots: Increased strafe and ADS movement speed.

Increased strafe and ADS movement speed. Covert Sneakers: Eliminates footstep sounds.

MW3 gear

Tac Mask: Reduces strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades.

Reduces strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades. Mission Control Commlink: Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce scorestreak cost by 125.

Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce scorestreak cost by 125. Bone Conduction Headset: Reduces combat noise, allowing improved identification of enemy footsteps and gunshots.

Reduces combat noise, allowing improved identification of enemy footsteps and gunshots. Mag Holster: Improved reload speed.

Improved reload speed. Blacklight Flashlight: Shows recent enemy footsteps.

Shows recent enemy footsteps. L/R Detector: Warns of hostile laser and radiation sources.

Warns of hostile laser and radiation sources. Threat Identification System: While ADS, automatically pings enemy locations in crosshairs.

While ADS, automatically pings enemy locations in crosshairs. Data Jacker: Enemies you kill drop a smartphone. Collecting the smartphone generates a radar ping from that location.

Enemies you kill drop a smartphone. Collecting the smartphone generates a radar ping from that location. Signal Jammer: Emits a signal disrupting placed enemy claymores and mines. Warns of nearby enemy equipment.

Emits a signal disrupting placed enemy claymores and mines. Warns of nearby enemy equipment. Hijacked IFF Strobe: Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras or Recon Drones.

Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras or Recon Drones. Ghost T/V Camo: While moving, blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors.

While moving, blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors. EOD Padding: Reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire.

MW3 equipment

Some tactical and lethal equipment is only available in multiplayer and zombies, we’ve included them below. The amount of tactical and lethal equipment, as well as field upgrades are dictated by which vest you choose.

MW3 tactical

Stun Grenade: Slows victim’s movement and aiming. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Slows victim’s movement and aiming. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Battle Rage: Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical Equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. (Multiplayer only)

Experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical Equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. (Multiplayer only) Smoke Grenade: Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeting systems. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Scatter Mine: Throw a field of mines across a wide area that detonates when enemies come within range. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Throw a field of mines across a wide area that detonates when enemies come within range. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Decoy Grenade: Counter-intel grenade that simulates gunfire, movement, and radar signatures to confuse the enemy. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Counter-intel grenade that simulates gunfire, movement, and radar signatures to confuse the enemy. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Flash Grenade: Blinds and deafens targets. (Multiplayer only)

Blinds and deafens targets. (Multiplayer only) Snapshot Grenade: Provides a momentary glimpse of enemies within the blast radius for your team or squad. (Multiplayer only)

Provides a momentary glimpse of enemies within the blast radius for your team or squad. (Multiplayer only) Shock Stick: Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Stim: Military stimulant that promotes clotting to close wounds quickly and refreshes Tactical Sprint. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Military stimulant that promotes clotting to close wounds quickly and refreshes Tactical Sprint. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Tear Gas: Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of tear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing. (MW3 only)

Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of tear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing. (MW3 only) Experimental Gas Grenade: Grenade that releases a lingering cloud of gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, coughing, and light damage. (Zombies only)

Grenade that releases a lingering cloud of gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, coughing, and light damage. (Zombies only) EMD Grenade: Applies a tracking device to enemies hit, revealing them on your team’s minimap. (Multiplayer only)

MW3 lethal

Frag Grenade: Cookable fragmentation grenade. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Cookable fragmentation grenade. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Claymore: Proximity-activated explosive mine. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Proximity-activated explosive mine. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Throwing Knife: Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal on impact in Core MP. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal on impact in Core MP. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Thermite: Explosive incendiary device that sticks to all surfaces. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Explosive incendiary device that sticks to all surfaces. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Thermobaric Grenade: Cookable grenade. Creates a large explosion that stuns, leaves a fiery residue, and increases the lethality of explosives for a period of time. (Multiplayer only)

Cookable grenade. Creates a large explosion that stuns, leaves a fiery residue, and increases the lethality of explosives for a period of time. (Multiplayer only) Proximity Mine: Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Drill Charge: Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Semtex: Timed sticky grenade. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Timed sticky grenade. (Multiplayer and Zombies) C4: Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely using a “use Lethal Equipment” button when the equipment is deployed. Double-tapping the “Interact/Reload” button always detonates the explosives. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

Large explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely using a “use Lethal Equipment” button when the equipment is deployed. Double-tapping the “Interact/Reload” button always detonates the explosives. (Multiplayer and Zombies) Molotov Cocktail: Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact. (Zombies only)

Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact. (Zombies only) Throwing Star: A swift and deadly throwing star that inflicts a wounding effect on the target. (Multiplayer only)

A swift and deadly throwing star that inflicts a wounding effect on the target. (Multiplayer only) Breacher Drone: Explosive drone that explodes on proximity to an enemy or on impact. (Multiplayer and Zombies)

MW3 field upgrades

Heartbeat Sensor: A limited-use tablet that displays rough information about nearby enemies.

A limited-use tablet that displays rough information about nearby enemies. Med Box: Deploy a box of medical supplies for you and your teammates to reduce healing delay.

Deploy a box of medical supplies for you and your teammates to reduce healing delay. Inflatable Decoy: Proximity-activated decoy mine. Upon activation, the reinforced fiber target is violently deployed to confuse and distract. Press the ‘Tactical and Lethal’ buttons together a second time for manual activation.

Proximity-activated decoy mine. Upon activation, the reinforced fiber target is violently deployed to confuse and distract. Press the ‘Tactical and Lethal’ buttons together a second time for manual activation. Comm Scrambler: Disables communication with intel within its radius. Enemies will not be able to activate killstreaks. Enemy UAV and intel systems will not detect you and your teammates. Location of the scrambler is visible in the enemy minimap.

Disables communication with intel within its radius. Enemies will not be able to activate killstreaks. Enemy UAV and intel systems will not detect you and your teammates. Location of the scrambler is visible in the enemy minimap. Tactical Insertion: Marks a location as your next spawn point. Tactical Insertion doesn’t have an effect in one-life modes, such as Search & Destroy.

Marks a location as your next spawn point. Tactical Insertion doesn’t have an effect in one-life modes, such as Search & Destroy. Trophy System: Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. Some larger targets may take multiple shots.

Deployable autonomous defense system that destroys up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. Some larger targets may take multiple shots. Munitions Box: Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates.

Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates. ACS: An Automated Computer Spike slowly captures points and temporarily hacks nearby enemy devices. Point capturing applies in the following modes: Domination, Hardpoint, Control, Ground War.

An Automated Computer Spike slowly captures points and temporarily hacks nearby enemy devices. Point capturing applies in the following modes: Domination, Hardpoint, Control, Ground War. Tactical Camera: Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. Press the ‘Tactical and Lethal Buttons’ to throw it, and press again to connect to it. When left on its own, the camera will monitor the area and warn players of nearby enemies by sound.

Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. Press the ‘Tactical and Lethal Buttons’ to throw it, and press again to connect to it. When left on its own, the camera will monitor the area and warn players of nearby enemies by sound. DDoS: Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time.

Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. Deployable Cover: Portable, rapidly deployable ballistic cover.

Portable, rapidly deployable ballistic cover. Recon Drone: Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto marking capabilities.

Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto marking capabilities. Dead Silence: Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration.

Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration. Loadout Drop: Call in a team-based loadout crate with limited uses. Each player can only use it once.

Call in a team-based loadout crate with limited uses. Each player can only use it once. Portable Radar: Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies.

Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies. Smoke Airdrop: Call in a line of drones to deploy a smoke wall at a targeted location.

Call in a line of drones to deploy a smoke wall at a targeted location. Suppression Mine: Trip mine that when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement.

Trip mine that when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement. Anti-Armor Rounds: Gives weapon ammo that applies bonus damage against armored targets; this includes vehicles, equipment, body armor, and targets behind penetrable cover.

MW3 killstreaks and scorestreaks

You can choose three of the following to take into battle and use once you’ve earned enough killstreaks and scorestreaks.

UAV

UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

Explosive drone that circles the area around where the drone is launched. Dive bombs on enemies it spots and explodes.

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

Launch a targeted missile strike against air vehicles.

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge.

Killstreak: 4

Scorestreak: 500

A beam-shaped, non-lethal, area denial weapon. Enemies entering the beam have similar effects to a stun grenade, reduced movement speed, blurred vision, and removed UI.

Killstreak: 5

Scorestreak: 625

Call in a random killstreak care package to your location.

Killstreak: 5

Scorestreak: 625

A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps.

Killstreak: 5

Scorestreak: 625

Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Killstreak: 6

Scorestreak: 750

Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.

Killstreak: 6

Scorestreak: 750

Control a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities

Killstreak: 6

Scorestreak:750

Automated turret that scans for nearby enemies and fires incendiary-based rounds.

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak: 875

Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak: 875

Call in a trio of jets to release aerial explosives onto specified targets.

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak: 875

Juggernaut Recon gear delivered by care package. The suit is equipped with a radar that pings nearby enemies. Contains a riot shield, Haymaker, and smoke grenade.

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

Remote-controlled amphibious vehicle with auto-sentry capabilities.

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

An escort helo that will watch over your position and ping nearby enemy locations before engaging them.

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

Releases a pair of precision bombs before circling back and guarding a location of the player’s choice.

Killstreak: 10

Scorestreak: 1,250

Call in three random killstreak care packages to your location.

Killstreak: 10

Scorestreak: 1,250

Call in a bomber that releases a large line of explosives along its path.

Killstreak: 10

Scorestreak: 1,250

An untargetable orbital UAV that reveals the enemy’s direction on the minimap in real-time.

Killstreak: 12

Scorestreak: 1,500

Control an assault chopper armored with a turret and air-to-land missiles.

Killstreak: 12

Scorestreak: 1,500

A heavy assault gunship equipped with a laser tracking missile, along with the standard 40mm and 25mm cannons.

Killstreak: 12

Scorestreak: 1,500

Juggernaut assault gear delivered by care package. The minigun will drop when the Juggernaut dies.

Killstreak: 15

Scorestreak: 1,875

Juggernaut assault gear delivered by care package. The minigun will drop when the Juggernaut dies.

Killstreak: 15

Scorestreak: 1,875