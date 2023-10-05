We’re giving away beta codes for MW3

Autumn is finally here which means there are two certainties in the world: it’s pumpkin-spiced latte season, and the new Modern Warfare 3 beta is right around the corner. Modern Warfare 3 continues the tradition of running a beta period for players who have pre-ordered the game, but if you haven’t pre-ordered the game just yet, we have you covered.

Fortunately, we have Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta codes to share with our audience, giving you a rare chance to try out the multiplayer game‘s beta ahead of everyone else. The codes allow you to play on October 12 – 13, two days ahead of the open beta that everyone has access to. Trust us, you’re going to want that extra time to earn some level-ups right away, gaining access to the best weapons before your mates have a chance to download the beta.

We’re pleased to announce we have ten Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta codes to giveaway to our lucky readers. If you’re worried your computer doesn’t have the power to run the game, don’t worry, these beta codes can also be used to play the PlayStation and Xbox versions. We’ll send out your beta code on Thursday, October 12, the same day the early access period begins.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta features five classic maps on rotation: Estate, Favela, Highrise, Rust, and Skidrow. Crossplay will be active during this time, opening up the chance for you to test your skills against both PC and console players. Watch out for some PlayStation players as they’ve had the opportunity to play the game early, giving them access to endgame weapons and loadouts ahead of time.

If you don’t happen to win our competition, don’t fret as you can still play the Modern Warfare 3 open beta which is set to run on October 14 – 16. While you’re here, give our Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date a read to see what’s coming to the FPS game this year.