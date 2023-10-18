Best MW3 Longbow loadout and class setup

What is the best MW3 Longbow loadout? For the best sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2, you want something that you can use to take down enemies from across the map. While it might take some practice depending on your aim, this MW3 Longbow loadout can destroy enemies at massive range with just one chest or headshot, and is up there with the best sniper rifles in the game.

As we approach the Modern Warfare 3 release date, we need to start thinking about our loadouts, and a sniper-SMG loadout is an absolute must have in almost any of the MW3 game modes. This Modern Warfare 3 longbow loadout is the perfect accompaniment to a short-mid range Modern Warfare 3 SMG thanks to its ability to down opponents in one hit from a increased distance.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Longbow loadout

Here are the best attachments for the Longbow sniper rifle:

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Pro-99 Long Barrel Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Optic: RQ-9 Recon

RQ-9 Recon Stock: Stockless

Stockless Rear grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

We have something a little different in mind with each of these attachments, but they come together to create an incredibly damaging sniper rifle. The most important factor is the long barrel, which significantly improves the range and damage range on the sniper, making it perfect for smaller 6v6 Modern Warfare 3 maps, Ground War, and Warzone. Since you might be holed up somewhere with this sniper, the HMRES Mod Suppressor is a nice addition to stay inconspicuous as long as possible. You could use a laser instead to improve ADS, but we think it’s better to stay stealthy.

Without a laser, we then added the RQ-9 Recon optic to further increase than range and accuracy with its 4.0x magnifier, while the only setback is aim walking speed, which we’re bringing back up with the Stockless attachment. This stock choice actually improves accuracy, as well as sprint to fire speed, which is helpful for both quick sniping and more methodical sniping from the perfect vantage point. Finally, the SL Skeletal vertical grip lets you aim from sprinting quicker.

Best Longbow class setup for Modern Warfare 3

The best class setup for the Longbow is:

Lethal: Proximity mine

Proximity mine Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions box

Munitions box Perks: Ghost T/V Camo, Quick-Grip Gloves, Covert Sneakers

While your tactical and lethal can just be personal preference, we think the prox mine is perfect for setting yourself up by a window. Pop one down at an entrance behind you to reduce the chance of someone sneaking up.

As we’ve gone for a stealthy build, the covert sneakers and ghost camo will keep you quiet, while quick grip gloves are essential for swapping to your shorter range weapon if you’re caught in close-combat.

With this MW3 longbow loadout equipped, you can kill enemies with just one shot – as long as it hits their chest or head, so if you get off to rough start with it, just stick with it and get that practice in. For your other weapon, we’ve recommended an SMG, so check out our favorite Modern Warfare 3 Striker loadout, which we’ve had a lot of success with combined with a sniper rifle, or the best Rival-9 loadout for a small but mighty SMG to dart around the map with.