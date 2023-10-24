Best MW3 MTZ Interceptor Loadout and class setup

What is the best MW3 MTZ Interceptor loadout? The MTZ Interceptor is a marksman rifle that excels in mid to long range firefights, capable of eliminating enemies with a single shot. Our best MTZ Interceptor loadout concentrates on reducing gun kick, further increasing the effective range, and giving you a large magazine capacity.

The Modern Warfare 3 release date is nearly upon us, and there’s no better time to figure out what your starting MW3 gun will be. The marksman rifle class fills an interesting niche within the multiplayer realm; their slow rate of fire doesn’t cope well with close-range encounters, but the staggering power of each semi-automatic shot can dominate the mid-range. Pair our Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor loadout with one of the best MW3 SMGs and you’ll be unstoppable.

Best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ Interceptor loadout

Here are the best attachments for the MTZ Interceptor:

Barrel: MTZ Drifter Barrel

MTZ Drifter Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: FTAC Heavy Hunter Stock

FTAC Heavy Hunter Stock Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip

MTZ Aggressor Grip Magazine: 20-Round Mag

With the power of the MTZ Interceptor being as it is, you won’t need many shots to take down an enemy. Therefore, we only add one attachment to lower recoil control: MTZ Drifter Barrel. It keeps bursts of shots on target and has the advantage of increasing range and bullet velocity.

The FTAC Heavy Hunter Stock, despite its name, actually lightens the weapon by increasing your movement speed and aim walking speed. We’ve also gone with the MTZ Aggressor Grip to perform a similar job here.

The 20-Round Mag slows the ADS time, but by doubling up your magazine size, you won’t have to reload as much and can help you keep the pressure up in heavy firefights.

Best MTZ Interceptor class setup for Modern Warfare 3

The best class setup for the MTZ Interceptor is:

Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Perks: Mission Control Comlink, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots

You’ll find that staying stationary is the key to getting the best out of the MTZ Interceptor. Once you’ve found the perfect spot to pick off freshly spawned enemies, lock down your position with the Proximity Mine and the Trophy System.

The Mission Control Comlink makes it easier to reach your killstreak rewards, and the Quick-Grip Gloves allow for instant switching to your secondary weapon if your enemy gets a little too close for comfort.

There you have the best MW3 MTZ Interceptor loadout and class setup. It’s an immensely powerful marksman rifle that can wipe entire squads in the blink of an eye, especially on the larger MW3 maps, and if you pair it with either the best MW3 Rival 9 loadout or the best MW3 Striker loadout then you’ll have every combat eventuality covered.