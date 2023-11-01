MW3 release time – campaign early access start time

Here is the Modern Warfare 3 release time so you can plan accordingly and be one of the first players with their boots on the ground.

MW3 release time: a group of soldiers fight against an undead army.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

What is the MW3 release time? It’s been a medium wait, as it always is with Call of Duty games, but players are still clawing at the door for more FPS antics. The best of the best want to be battling it out as soon as they possibly can – ranking their guns before everyone else and potentially gaining an advantage over the competition. Here is the Modern Warfare 3 release time so you can be one of the first in the fight.

The MW3 release date is right around the corner, with the early access period starting soon, and dedicated players are wondering exactly when they can begin this year’s grind. Grab your best MW3 guns, tweak those MW3 loadouts, and prepare yourself for absolute carnage. Here is the MW3 start time in your region.

MW3 release time: a map of the world with various cities highlighted.

MW3 campaign early access start time

Here are the MW3 campaign early access start times:

  • Los Angeles: 10 AM PST – November 2, 2023
  • Mexico City: 12 PM CST – November 2, 2023
  • New York: 1 PM EST – November 2, 2023
  • Sao Paulo: 3 PM BRT – November 2, 2023
  • London: 6 PM GMT – November 2, 2023
  • Berlin: 7 PM CET – November 2, 2023
  • Seoul: 3 AM KST – November 3, 2023
  • Tokyo: 3 AM JST – November 3, 2023
  • Sydney: 5 AM AEDT – November 3, 2023

MW3 global release time

Here are the global release times for Modern Warfare 3:

  • Los Angeles: 9 PM PST – November 9, 2023
  • Mexico City: 11 PM CST – November 9, 2023
  • New York: 12 AM EST – November 10, 2023
  • Sao Paulo: 2 AM BRT – November 10, 2023
  • London: 5 AM GMT – November 10, 2023
  • Berlin: 6 AM CET – November 10, 2023
  • Seoul: 2 PM KST – November 10, 2023
  • Tokyo: 2 PM JST – November 10, 2023
  • Sydney: 4 PM AEDT – November 10, 2023

Now that you know the MW3 release time you can figure out your plan of attack for this year’s installment. If you want to cover all your bases before the game is released, we have the MW3 system requirements, the MW3 campaign mission list, and of course, every MW3 map for those who want to know what they’re in for.

