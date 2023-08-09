Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 showcases Makarov and worldwide reveal

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has now had a full Makarov trailer, as the Activision FPS game also shows when we can expect a full, worldwide reveal of Modern Warfare 3 as well. With the Modern Warfare 3 release date already so close, you’ll want to check this out.

You can check out the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Makarov reveal trailer below, which gives us our best look at the returning villain from the original Modern Warfare trilogy yet.

It’s also been revealed that a worldwide reveal will be taking place for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on Thursday, August 17, as well. We’ll more than likely get our most clear look at the campaign, multiplayer, and any extra modes or tie-ins to Warzone 2 at this event.

Activision only confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 was the next game in the series this week, after weeks and months of speculation, leaks, and rumors.

We also already know that one of CoD’s most controversial features is making a return with MW3, thanks to some not-so-cryptic teases.

