What is the best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout? Boasting a high rate of fire and little to no recoil, the MTZ 556 assault rifle is an extremely potent weapon that will serve you well in frantic engagements. With a few specific attachment additions, the MTZ 556 can be elevated from a good AR to one of the best in Modern Warfare 3.

With the Modern Warfare 3 release date approaching at speed, you don’t have long left to nail down which MW3 guns you’ll be ranking up first. If you’re looking for an all-rounder and one that is sure to be in contention for the best assault rifle, the MTZ 556 is an excellent place to start. Our loadout adds range and control to the MTZ 556, so you’ll be able to engage enemies no matter their distance.

Best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ 556 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the MW3 MTZ 556:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

5.56 NATO High Grain Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

The HMRES Mod Suppressor, Bruen Heavy Support Grip, and RB Crotalus attachments all serve to keep the recoil of the MTZ 556 controllable, even during sustained fire, with the muzzle also having the benefit of keeping your shots off of the minimap. The recoil pattern of this build is primarily vertical, so if you land your first shots on the chest of an enemy, the rest will end up somewhere in the region of their head.

With the 50-Round Drum magazine, you’ll have more than enough ammunition to engage in sustained firefights, out-pacing your opponents with the sheer number of rounds you have in reserve.

There you have the best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ 556 loadout, a perfect mix of power and finesse. If you’re trying to figure out a plan of attack, check out the MW3 maps and all of the MW3 aftermarket parts you can use to transform weapons like the MTZ 556 into a completely different beast.