Best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout

Modern Warfare 3 brings back a classic assault rifle, and with our best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout, you’ll be able to take on an entire server by yourself.

MW3 MTZ 556 loadout: a glowing assault rifle on a blurred background.

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

What is the best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout? Boasting a high rate of fire and little to no recoil, the MTZ 556 assault rifle is an extremely potent weapon that will serve you well in frantic engagements. With a few specific attachment additions, the MTZ 556 can be elevated from a good AR to one of the best in Modern Warfare 3.

With the Modern Warfare 3 release date approaching at speed, you don’t have long left to nail down which MW3 guns you’ll be ranking up first. If you’re looking for an all-rounder and one that is sure to be in contention for the best assault rifle, the MTZ 556 is an excellent place to start. Our loadout adds range and control to the MTZ 556, so you’ll be able to engage enemies no matter their distance.

YouTube Thumbnail

Best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ 556 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the MW3 MTZ 556:

  • Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain
  • Magazine: 50-Round Drum
  • Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

The HMRES Mod Suppressor, Bruen Heavy Support Grip, and RB Crotalus attachments all serve to keep the recoil of the MTZ 556 controllable, even during sustained fire, with the muzzle also having the benefit of keeping your shots off of the minimap. The recoil pattern of this build is primarily vertical, so if you land your first shots on the chest of an enemy, the rest will end up somewhere in the region of their head.

With the 50-Round Drum magazine, you’ll have more than enough ammunition to engage in sustained firefights, out-pacing your opponents with the sheer number of rounds you have in reserve.

There you have the best Modern Warfare 3 MTZ 556 loadout, a perfect mix of power and finesse. If you’re trying to figure out a plan of attack, check out the MW3 maps and all of the MW3 aftermarket parts you can use to transform weapons like the MTZ 556 into a completely different beast.

When he's not writing guides at PCGamesN, PK is usually found waiting for the respawn timer in League of Legends, hanging around a tavern in Baldur's Gate 3, or fighting his way through the Settled Systems in Starfield. PK's extensive knowledge of video games is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.