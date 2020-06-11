How to get the Fennec and CR-56 Amax in Call of of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4

Looking for the Fennec and CR-56 Amax in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4? The Vector-like SMG and Galil-inspired assault rifle will surely prove popular in the coming weeks and Warzone and Modern Warfare players unlock them, grind attachments for them, and then inevitably switch back to their previous Grau loadouts, but if you’re new to the Modern Warfare battle pass system then you may be wondering how exactly you get your hands on the two free weapons.

The first thing to note is that you don’t need to buy the battle pass at all in order to unlock the Fennec or CR-56 Amax. These weapons are listed in the pass, but both or on the free track of rewards, so as long as you keep playing and earn enough XP, you’ll unlock both before the season is over. It’s also important to point out that once Season 4 is over you will still be able to grab these Warzone guns, but you’ll need to complete a currently known challenge first.

If you’re particularly impatient, then it’s likely that both new weapons will become available in the store (albeit in Blueprint form) shortly after launch. You can also just buy battle pass tiers and instantly unlock them – there is a bundle that unlocks the first 20 or so tiers for a few more COD Points if you’re in a hurry but don’t want to spend too much money.

How to unlock the Fennec and CR-56 Amax

The Fennec SMG is available at tier 15 of the Modern Warfare Season 4 battle pass, and the CR-56 Amax is unlocked at tier 31.

We’ll update this page as soon as Infinity Ward reveals the challenges you need to complete to get these weapons in Season 5 are detailed.