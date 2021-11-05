All Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges for Zombies and multiplayer

Looking for all the Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges? Customising your weapon is a huge part of every Call of Duty game, but Vanguard takes it a step further by introducing ten attachment slots for each Vanguard gun, on top of the Vanguard perks on offer to perfect your loadout.

Of course, when it’s time to show off in multiplayer or Zombies mode, it’s not enough to have the most powerful gun – you also want to eliminate your enemies in style by equipping weapon skins earned by completing Vanguard camo challenges.

There are hundreds of camo unlocks available for each weapon, and they each have their own unlock criteria. Your camo unlocks and challenge progress are separate for both multiplayer and Zombies. As you level up your weapon, you gain access to new camo challenges that escalate in difficulty; to unlock them all, you must level up the weapon fully. The final camo options – gold, platinum, and diamond – require you to complete the challenges for multiple guns. It’s a long process, so let’s get started. Here are all the Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges for Zombies and multiplayer that we’ve found so far.

Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer camo challenges

Camouflage

Pack Tactics

Get x eliminations with your weapon in multiplayer

Rewards: The Depths/Osprey/Tributaries/Candybar/Reptilia/Snakebit/Low Foliage/Sandspout/Winter’s Blood/Brackish

Challenges: 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/320/360/400

Surgical

Get x headshots with your weapon in multiplayer

Rewards: Wildwood/Drought/Flashbang/Bitter Cold/Riverdog/Rustbelt/Fungus/Termite/Quarry/Selva

Challenges: 20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100

Predatory Ambition

Unlocks at weapon level 10

​​Get x multikills with your weapon in multiplayer

Rewards: Charter/Heatwave/Dead Ivy/Creek/Abstract/Moss/Seedspitter/Landlocked/Mistmaker/Sunsetter

Challenges: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50

Reptilian

Unlocks at weapon level 20

Get 5 kills without dying x times

Rewards: Slow Crawl/Verdant/Swarmer/Chlorine/Stoplight/Eroded/Bedrock/Dark Scale/Ironrot/Dormant

Challenges: 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30

Deadeye – unlocks at weapon level 30

Berserker – unlocks at weapon level 40

Wildcat – unlocks at weapon level 50

Survivalist – unlocks at weapon level 60

Mindgames – unlocks at weapon level 65

Death Artist – unlocks at weapon level 70

Completionist

Gold – Complete all Weapon Camo challenges for this weapon

Diamond – Unlock the Gold Camo for all guns in a weapon class

Atomic – Unlock the Diamond Camo for all weapon classes

Reticle

Get x kills while aiming down sights

Rewards: 2.5 MOA dot/Triangle/Chevron/Line/5 MOA dot/Bullseye chevron/Split chevron/Split 1 MOA dot/Split crosshair/1 MOA dot

Challenges: 50/100/150/200/250/300/350/400/450/500

Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies camo challenges

The Zombies camo unlocks fall into the same categories as the multiplayer unlocks, but they are scaled appropriately for the Zombies mode. We don’t have all the challenges yet, but will update the list when more information is available.

Pack Tactics

Get x eliminations in zombies

Surgical

Get x critical kills in zombies

Completionist

Golden Viper – Unlock 10 weapon camos in Vanguard Zombies

Plague Diamond – Unlock Golden Viper on every gun in a Vanguard Zombies weapon class

Dark Aether – Unlock Plague Diamond in every weapon class

Those are all the Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges we know of so far. As you level up each weapon and unlock new attachments, check our loadout guides for the best configurations, including the best Vanguard STG 44 loadout, the best Vanguard MP40 loadout, and the best Vanguard Kar98k loadout.