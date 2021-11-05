All Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges for Zombies and multiplayer

Looking for all the Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges? Customising your weapon is a huge part of every Call of Duty game, but Vanguard takes it a step further by introducing ten attachment slots for each Vanguard gun, on top of the Vanguard perks on offer to perfect your loadout.
Of course, when it’s time to show off in multiplayer or Zombies mode, it’s not enough to have the most powerful gun – you also want to eliminate your enemies in style by equipping weapon skins earned by completing Vanguard camo challenges.
There are hundreds of camo unlocks available for each weapon, and they each have their own unlock criteria. Your camo unlocks and challenge progress are separate for both multiplayer and Zombies. As you level up your weapon, you gain access to new camo challenges that escalate in difficulty; to unlock them all, you must level up the weapon fully. The final camo options – gold, platinum, and diamond – require you to complete the challenges for multiple guns. It’s a long process, so let’s get started. Here are all the Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges for Zombies and multiplayer that we’ve found so far.
Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer camo challenges
Camouflage
Pack Tactics
Get x eliminations with your weapon in multiplayer
Rewards: The Depths/Osprey/Tributaries/Candybar/Reptilia/Snakebit/Low Foliage/Sandspout/Winter’s Blood/Brackish
Challenges: 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/320/360/400
Surgical
Get x headshots with your weapon in multiplayer
Rewards: Wildwood/Drought/Flashbang/Bitter Cold/Riverdog/Rustbelt/Fungus/Termite/Quarry/Selva
Challenges: 20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100
Predatory Ambition
Unlocks at weapon level 10
Get x multikills with your weapon in multiplayer
Rewards: Charter/Heatwave/Dead Ivy/Creek/Abstract/Moss/Seedspitter/Landlocked/Mistmaker/Sunsetter
Challenges: 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50
Reptilian
Unlocks at weapon level 20
Get 5 kills without dying x times
Rewards: Slow Crawl/Verdant/Swarmer/Chlorine/Stoplight/Eroded/Bedrock/Dark Scale/Ironrot/Dormant
Challenges: 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30
Deadeye – unlocks at weapon level 30
Berserker – unlocks at weapon level 40
Wildcat – unlocks at weapon level 50
Survivalist – unlocks at weapon level 60
Mindgames – unlocks at weapon level 65
Death Artist – unlocks at weapon level 70
Completionist
Gold – Complete all Weapon Camo challenges for this weapon
Diamond – Unlock the Gold Camo for all guns in a weapon class
Atomic – Unlock the Diamond Camo for all weapon classes
Reticle
Get x kills while aiming down sights
Rewards: 2.5 MOA dot/Triangle/Chevron/Line/5 MOA dot/Bullseye chevron/Split chevron/Split 1 MOA dot/Split crosshair/1 MOA dot
Challenges: 50/100/150/200/250/300/350/400/450/500
Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies camo challenges
The Zombies camo unlocks fall into the same categories as the multiplayer unlocks, but they are scaled appropriately for the Zombies mode. We don’t have all the challenges yet, but will update the list when more information is available.
Pack Tactics
Get x eliminations in zombies
Surgical
Get x critical kills in zombies
Completionist
Golden Viper – Unlock 10 weapon camos in Vanguard Zombies
Plague Diamond – Unlock Golden Viper on every gun in a Vanguard Zombies weapon class
Dark Aether – Unlock Plague Diamond in every weapon class
Those are all the Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges we know of so far. As you level up each weapon and unlock new attachments, check our loadout guides for the best configurations, including the best Vanguard STG 44 loadout, the best Vanguard MP40 loadout, and the best Vanguard Kar98k loadout.