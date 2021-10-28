The best Call of Duty Vanguard MP40 loadout

Searching for the best MP40 loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard? The MP40 dominated the Call of Duty Vanguard beta back in September, so there’s a good chance it’s going to continue its reign as the best SMG in the game. Though this weapon was designed for close quarters combat, it can be customised with a host of attachments to make it effective from medium range.

Similarly to the best Kar98k loadout, the stock version of the MP40 is actually very good. It only takes four bullets to down an enemy, and the impressive rate of fire on this weapon results in a low time to kill speed. When compared to an assault rifle like the STG 44, the MP40 is lighter, features less recoil, and can empty an entire clip much faster than other Call of Duty Vanguard guns in the same category.

With ten attachments to improve this weapon, our loadout focuses on reducing the recoil on the MP40 even further to make it easy to use. Here’s everything you need to build the best MP40 loadout in Vanguard.

BEST VANGUARD MP40 LOADOUT

The best Vanguard MP40 loadout is:

Muzzle : M9 Flash Hider

: M9 Flash Hider Underbarrel : M1941 Handstop

: M1941 Handstop Magazine : 9mm Para 64 Round Drums

: 9mm Para 64 Round Drums Ammo Type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Kit : Quick

: Quick Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Optic : Monocular Reflector

: Monocular Reflector Proficiency: Perfectionist

For the muzzle, we’ve gone for the M9 Flash Hider specifically because the MP40’s mobility stats are so high. This SMG won’t feel the negative impact to its aim down sights speed, whereas the buffs to the vertical and horizontal recoil control won’t go amiss.

The M1941 Handstop takes our vertical and horizontal recoil control up a notch, yet again, this time at the expense of the MP40’s hip fire accuracy. With a mobile SMG like this, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to spray and pray. Though this underbarrel attachment hurts the weapon’s hip fire accuracy, it isn’t bad enough to make hip firing obsolete.

Reloading in Vanguard takes considerably more time than it does in other Call of Duty games due to the primitive weaponry. The 9mm Para 64 Round Drums increases the reload time on the MP40, but it doubles the magazine ammo capacity. This weapon used to struggle against multiple opponents due to the size of the magazines – with 64 bullets at your disposal, this should no longer be an issue. Keep an eye out on the bullets in your clip, your opponents will destroy you in an instant if you attempt to reload the MP40 in the middle of a gunfight.

There’s plenty of destructible cover on each Call of Duty Vanguard map, so we’ve gone for the FMJ Rounds which makes it easier to penetrate through surfaces. To match the MP40’s aggressive and mobile playstyle, the Quick kit is the best option as it increases the gun’s sprint speed. The SMG was already lightweight, and now you can dart around corners even faster than before.

We can remove a large amount of vertical and horizontal recoil by equipping the Stippled Grip. This rear grip attachment also buffs the MP40’s centering speed – the speed at which the weapon returns to its regular position after firing. Considering how much of a difference this attachment makes, it’s surprising to find there aren’t any downsides to it.

The best optic for the MP40 comes down entirely to personal preference. We like the Monocular Reflector best as it doesn’t introduce any magnification and it gives us a clean shot. This weapon doesn’t feature a stock or barrel that doesn’t negatively impact the accuracy or mobility stats, so we’ve decided not to pick either this time around.

Our final attachment for eliminating recoil is the Perfectionist proficiency, which greatly decreases recoil at the cost of flinch resistance. This proficiency is very good if you can avoid taking damage, but we understand this may not be easy for some people. Instead, you can pick the Vital proficiency which increases the vital areas of the body, allowing you to easily land critical shots.

That’s the best MP40 loadout in Vanguard, but there’s nothing stopping you from using this weapon in the new Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies mode. It’s only a matter of time before the MP40 makes its way to battle royale game – find out about the new Warzone map replacing ‘80s Verdansk later this year.