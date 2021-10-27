Looking for the best STG 44 loadout in Vanguard? The STG 44 packs a powerful punch, being one of the best Vanguard weapons we’ve seen so far. This loadout focuses on high mobility, hip fire accuracy, and increased fire rate at the detriment of stability and range.

This gun is already in Warzone alongside the M1 Garand – you can unlock the blueprints for both weapons in the Season 6 battle pass. The STG 44 could be one of the best Warzone assault rifles in the game, although it’s not widely used as you currently can’t customise the loadout. It’s also not clear how the ten attachment gunsmith will translate to Warzone when the Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 release date rolls around.

For now, though, here’s the best STG 44 loadout for Vanguard multiplayer. This setup is ideal for players that like to get in the fight, and while it takes some hits to accuracy and stability – as long as you keep moving, the new ammo attachment and this gun’s impressive sprint to fire speed makes it deadly in the right hands.

Best Call of Duty Vanguard STG 44 loadout

The best Call of Duty Vanguard STG 44 loadout is:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: None

None Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding

Krausnick S11S Folding Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Pressure

Pressure Ammo type: Frangible

Frangible Kit: Fast Melee

After spending an entire year recommending the agency suppressor on most of our loadout guides for Cold War and Warzone, it’s time to change it up. The Recoil Booster muzzle increases fire rate, but does slightly hinder accuracy – equipping the VDD 760MM 05B barrel improves the stability and recoil overall, so you can strike a balance between recoil and mobility.

For the optic, we’ve opted for the Slate Reflector for a quick, clean shot and the Krausnick S11S Folding stock to increase the speed of weapon handling, including movement and sprint to fire speed. By equipping the M3 Ready Grip, we’re doubling down on our sprint to fire speed, while also improving the ADS, making this a deadly close range gun and negating the need for control benefits.

Part of the new Vanguard gunsmith is the option to equip different ammo types, these offer huge perks with little to no downside. For the STG 44, we’ve chosen Frangible ammo to delay enemy healing, increase flinch dealt, and slow enemy movement by aiming for their legs, to complement this fast-paced, close range loadout. If you can’t secure the kill, this ammo type makes it easy for your squad mates to finish the job.

For the rear grip, we’ve chosen the Fabric Grip, to further improve aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and hip fire recoil accuracy to maximise our run ‘n’ gun approach. As this loadout means getting up close and personal, you’re bound to take a few hits from stray bullets and grenades. The Pressure proficiency improves reload speed while injured, so you should be able to pick off a few more enemies before recovering. To complement this close range build, we’ve gone for the Fast Melee kit to speed up your melee animations.

That’s the best STG 44 loadout in Vanguard. For more on the latest Call of Duty, here’s everything you can expect from Zombies in Vanguard.