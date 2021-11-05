All Call of Duty Vanguard career challenges and rewards

Are you ready to take on the Call of Duty Vanguard career challenges? These challenges provide huge experience bonuses as well as unique calling cards. There are ten different groups of challenges, and by completing each group you earn 10,000 XP and a calling card.
Each group focuses on a playstyle from countering enemy field devices, to using the best Vanguard guns to take down swathes of enemies in one match. Boot Camp challenges offer beginner challenges that should be easy to complete in the early leveling stages of Vanguard, whereas Killer challenges require you to apply your best loadout in the battlefield, and Grizzled Veteran challenges tackle the grind of mounting up kills over time.
If you’re looking to work your way through all the career challenges in Vanguard, here’s what you can expect, from destroying an enemy mine three times to the more advanced Precision challenges. To help complete some of these Vanguard career challenges, check out our best Vanguard perks guide.
All Call of Duty Vanguard career challenges
Counter measures
Destroy an enemy field upgrade five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Destroy an enemy lethal killstreak five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Kill an enemy while they have a spy place active five times
Reward: 1000XP
Kill an enemy while at low health 30 times
Reward: 2500XP and Glass Jaw calling card
Destroy an enemy mine or C4 three times
Reward: 1000 XP
Destroy and enemy killstreak five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Counter Measures challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP and Watery Grave calling card
Boot camp
Get three kills without dying 20 times
Reward: 2500 XP and Stacking Bodies calling card
Get ten kills after recently swapping to your primary or secondary weapon
Reward: 1000 XP
Win five matches
Reward: 1000XP
Get five mounted kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 50 headshots
Reward: 1500 XP
Get ten crouch kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Boot Camp challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP and In Step calling card
Grizzled Veteran
Get 50 eliminations in hardcore modes
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 50 eliminations in objective modes
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 50 headshots
Reward: 1000XP
Get 25 killstreak kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 50 secondary weapon kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 500 eliminations
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Grizzled Veteran challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP and Good Vibrations calling card
Field Specialist
Get ten stunned enemy eliminations
Reward: 1000 XP
Get ten kills on enemies while they have a radar active
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 20 lethal kills
Reward: 1000XP
Kill an enemy who was recently affected by a smoke grenade ten times
Reward: 1000 XP
Activate your field upgrade 20 times
Reward: 1000 XP
Kill an enemy within three seconds of using stim five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Field Specialist challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP
Elite Operator
Win 30 matches
Reward: 1000 XP
Get the highest elimination to death ratio in a team game match once
Reward: 1000 XP
Get play of the game once
Reward: 1000XP
Better elimination to death ratio with at least 15 eliminations
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 30 eliminations in a match five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get the most eliminations in a team game match three times
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Elite Operator challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP
Operations
Hold the hardpoint for one minute in a single match five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Detonate the bomb five times in search and destroy
Reward: 1000 XP
Capture 25 objectives in domination
Reward: 1000XP
Exceed 2.0 K/D ratio on your team in team deathmatch three times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get ten confirms in a kill confirmed match five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 15 eliminations in champion hill matches three times
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Operations challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP and Next Up calling card
Humiliation
Get a one shot one kill on six different players in the same match five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get ten close range kills without taking any damage from that player
Reward: 1000 XP
Perform three finishing moves
Reward: 1000XP
Get one equipment impact kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Kill a player with their own weapon five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 25 melee kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Humiliation challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP and Sparring Season calling card
Tactician
Get three blind fire kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Get ten bullet penetration kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Run through five walls
Reward: 1000XP
Get 20 kills after reloading
Reward: 1000 XP
Get ten mounted headshots
Reward: 1000 XP
Get five mounted multikills
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Tactician challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP
Killer
Get five kills without dying ten times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get one quad kill
Reward: 1000 XP
Get eight triple kills
Reward: 1000XP
Get ten kills without dying five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 15 kills without dying three times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get 20 double kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Killer challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP and Dog in the Fight calling card
Precision
Get one collateral kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Get ten longshot kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Get a headshot and one shot one kill with the same bullet ten times
Reward: 1000XP
Get seven headshots in a match ten times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get two, one shot one kills without dying five times
Reward: 1000 XP
Get two throwing knife longshot kills
Reward: 1000 XP
Complete all Precision challenges
Reward: 10,000 XP
These are all of the career challenges available in Call of Duty Vanguard. For more, here are all the weapon camo challenges, and all the Vanguard maps in the game.