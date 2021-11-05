All Call of Duty Vanguard career challenges and rewards

Are you ready to take on the Call of Duty Vanguard career challenges? These challenges provide huge experience bonuses as well as unique calling cards. There are ten different groups of challenges, and by completing each group you earn 10,000 XP and a calling card.

Each group focuses on a playstyle from countering enemy field devices, to using the best Vanguard guns to take down swathes of enemies in one match. Boot Camp challenges offer beginner challenges that should be easy to complete in the early leveling stages of Vanguard, whereas Killer challenges require you to apply your best loadout in the battlefield, and Grizzled Veteran challenges tackle the grind of mounting up kills over time.

If you’re looking to work your way through all the career challenges in Vanguard, here’s what you can expect, from destroying an enemy mine three times to the more advanced Precision challenges. To help complete some of these Vanguard career challenges, check out our best Vanguard perks guide.

All Call of Duty Vanguard career challenges

Counter measures

Destroy an enemy field upgrade five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Destroy an enemy lethal killstreak five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Kill an enemy while they have a spy place active five times

Reward: 1000XP

Kill an enemy while at low health 30 times

Reward: 2500XP and Glass Jaw calling card

Destroy an enemy mine or C4 three times

Reward: 1000 XP

Destroy and enemy killstreak five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Counter Measures challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP and Watery Grave calling card

Boot camp

Get three kills without dying 20 times

Reward: 2500 XP and Stacking Bodies calling card

Get ten kills after recently swapping to your primary or secondary weapon

Reward: 1000 XP

Win five matches

Reward: 1000XP

Get five mounted kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 50 headshots

Reward: 1500 XP

Get ten crouch kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Boot Camp challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP and In Step calling card

Grizzled Veteran

Get 50 eliminations in hardcore modes

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 50 eliminations in objective modes

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 50 headshots

Reward: 1000XP

Get 25 killstreak kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 50 secondary weapon kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 500 eliminations

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Grizzled Veteran challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP and Good Vibrations calling card

Field Specialist

Get ten stunned enemy eliminations

Reward: 1000 XP

Get ten kills on enemies while they have a radar active

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 20 lethal kills

Reward: 1000XP

Kill an enemy who was recently affected by a smoke grenade ten times

Reward: 1000 XP

Activate your field upgrade 20 times

Reward: 1000 XP

Kill an enemy within three seconds of using stim five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Field Specialist challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP

Elite Operator

Win 30 matches

Reward: 1000 XP

Get the highest elimination to death ratio in a team game match once

Reward: 1000 XP

Get play of the game once

Reward: 1000XP

Better elimination to death ratio with at least 15 eliminations

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 30 eliminations in a match five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get the most eliminations in a team game match three times

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Elite Operator challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP

Operations

Hold the hardpoint for one minute in a single match five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Detonate the bomb five times in search and destroy

Reward: 1000 XP

Capture 25 objectives in domination

Reward: 1000XP

Exceed 2.0 K/D ratio on your team in team deathmatch three times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get ten confirms in a kill confirmed match five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 15 eliminations in champion hill matches three times

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Operations challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP and Next Up calling card

Humiliation

Get a one shot one kill on six different players in the same match five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get ten close range kills without taking any damage from that player

Reward: 1000 XP

Perform three finishing moves

Reward: 1000XP

Get one equipment impact kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Kill a player with their own weapon five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 25 melee kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Humiliation challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP and Sparring Season calling card

Tactician

Get three blind fire kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Get ten bullet penetration kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Run through five walls

Reward: 1000XP

Get 20 kills after reloading

Reward: 1000 XP

Get ten mounted headshots

Reward: 1000 XP

Get five mounted multikills

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Tactician challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP

Killer

Get five kills without dying ten times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get one quad kill

Reward: 1000 XP

Get eight triple kills

Reward: 1000XP

Get ten kills without dying five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 15 kills without dying three times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get 20 double kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Killer challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP and Dog in the Fight calling card

Precision

Get one collateral kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Get ten longshot kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Get a headshot and one shot one kill with the same bullet ten times

Reward: 1000XP

Get seven headshots in a match ten times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get two, one shot one kills without dying five times

Reward: 1000 XP

Get two throwing knife longshot kills

Reward: 1000 XP

Complete all Precision challenges

Reward: 10,000 XP

These are all of the career challenges available in Call of Duty Vanguard. For more, here are all the weapon camo challenges, and all the Vanguard maps in the game.