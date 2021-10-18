Call of Duty Vanguard maps: every map revealed so far

Looking for a list of every multiplayer map in Call of Duty Vanguard? Activision surprised the Call of Duty community by announcing that Vanguard is going to launch with 16 multiplayer maps. To put this into perspective, Black Ops Cold War controversially featured just eight maps at launch. Additional maps eventually made their way to the game, but it took Cold War almost six months to reach the same number of maps Vanguard launches with.

One of Vanguard’s new features is the destructible cover system which dynamically adjusts the map depending on where the action zones are. You might hide behind a wall in the first minute of the game only to find that it has been destroyed by the end of the match. Players can target specific pieces of cover by throwing a barrage of grenades at it, stopping anyone from taking refuge there.

All 16 maps in Vanguard are playable in 6v6, 12v12, and 24v24 configurations. Not all maps are the same size, and there are some particularly small maps which get absolutely demolished when played with 48 people. With Call of Duty Vanguard’s release date right around the corner, this is the perfect time to study the new maps. Here are the multiplayer maps in Call of Duty Vanguard so far.

ALL CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD MAPS SO FAR

Castle

Dome

Eagle’s Nest

Gavutu

Hotel Royal

Red Star

Castle

Vanguard borrows some fan favourite maps from classic Call of Duty games, including Castle from World at War. Castle is a medium-sized map that takes place in Imperial Japan. Most battles on this map take place in the dojo area, though this new version of Castle features destructible shoji screens which should drastically change the way battles typically play out.

Dome

Castle has been remastered in other Call of Duty games, but this is the first time Dome has been playable outside World at War. This map is right above the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany. The building in the centre sports a large dome, but the structure is very weak. Try to send your killstreak rewards through the dome as players caught inside won’t have enough time to move under shelter.

Eagle’s Nest

Eagle’s Nest is set in Kehlstein Mountain located in Obersalzberg, Germany. This building belonged to the Axis forces before being taken over by the Allied forces in 1945. Eagle’s Nest features a three-lane design, sporting a large outdoors area on opposite sides of the map. Most of the close range fights take place within the building, with long distance sniper battles occurring down the side of the map.

Gavutu

The inspiration for Gavutu Island comes from a famous land battle in the Pacific Theater. Set in Japan, this medium-sized map contains lots of greenery and is one of the most vibrant levels in the game. There’s an open beachfront area which leads into caves and forests. Heading further inland reveals a refueling bay featuring a large ship with exposed blast zones on each side. Directly opposite the ship is a watch post, perfect for sniping and avoiding incoming killstreaks.

Hotel Royal

Take a trip to Paris, France and experience luxury living in Hotel Royal. The Axis forces have held onto Hotel Royal since their initial occupation, but a group of local resistance fighters are trying to wrestle back control. Hotel Royal features a traditional three lane layout, with an extra vertical layer to fight both inside and on top of the hotel. Attack dogs are extremely powerful on this map, particularly inside the hotel, as players are confined to tight spaces.

Red Star

Red Star is set in Stalingrad, U.S.S.R in the middle of winter in 1942. This map is perfect for snipers as there are plenty of nests which oversee large parts of the level. You can rack up loads of kills by placing claymores on flights of stairs, stopping snipers from reaching their favourite spots. In 12v12 and 24v24 matches, the buildings surrounding the water fountain see a lot of close quarters combat action. Stay inside if you want to avoid being sniped by multiple enemies.

Those are all of the maps we know about in Call of Duty Vanguard so far. If you want to learn more about the upcoming WW2 game, we also have a guide that details every confirmed Call of Duty Vanguard weapon. Warzone, the Call of Duty battle royale game is also changing shortly after Vanguard launches – read about the upcoming new Warzone map here.