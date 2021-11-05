How long is the Call of Duty Vanguard campaign?

Wondering how long it takes to complete Call of Duty Vanguard’s campaign? Sledgehammer Games’ newest Call of Duty game takes place during WWII, and the campaign tells the story of the international special task force, Task Force One.

Your mission as part of Task Force One is to thwart the Nazis’ Project Phoenix, and its leader Oberst-Gruppenführer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger. Throughout the campaign, players experience key battles across WWII that demonstrate how each member of the Task Force individually became heroes, and learn about the journey that led these valiant individuals to join together as teammates.

If you’re new to the Call of Duty series, the campaign is a great way to get to grips with the gameplay and get a feel for the Call of Duty Vanguard weapons. There are several difficulty levels to choose from, to suit all abilities – Recruit, Regular, Hardened, or Veteran. Naturally, the time it takes you to complete the Vanguard campaign depends on how you fare with your chosen difficulty setting, but as a baseline, here’s how long you can expect to spend with the campaign on Regular difficulty.

How long is Call of Duty Vanguard

There are nine missions and each Call of Duty Vanguard mission is approximately 30-45 minutes long. This means you can expect to spend around five to seven hours on the campaign, depending on how long you take on optional objectives.

There’s plenty of other content to enjoy alongside the main story, including Vanguard’s competitive multiplayer, featuring seven core modes and a range of Vanguard maps. Rise up the ranks by equipping the best Call of Duty Vanguard perks. Call of Duty’s Zombies mode also makes a return – we’ve got the best Zombies artifacts and abilities to help you battle through the undead.