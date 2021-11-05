How many missions are there in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Task Force One leader Sergeant Arthur Kingsley in Call of Duty Vanguard

Wondering how many missions are in Call of Duty Vanguard? The newest game in the Call of Duty series takes place during WWII, where players take part in some of the conflict’s most famous battles. Instead of solely focusing on the European side of the conflict, the campaign also visits North Africa and the Pacific Theatre.

Alongside the new FPS game’s story campaign, Vanguard also brings back the Call of Duty series’ beloved Zombies mode, adding the next chapter to the series’ Dark Aether storyline. Of course, there’s also a highly competitive Vanguard multiplayer mode available, too, featuring a whole new swathe of Vanguard guns that are highly customisable – you can even choose the ammo type for each weapon.

Vanguard’s story campaign stars Task Force One, a specialist team consisting of Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, and Lucas Riggs. The story follows the birth of the international special forces team as you pursue the Nazi officer in charge of Project Phoenix, Nazi Officer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger. If you’d rather not spoil each mission but are curious how long the campaign is, head over to our Call of Duty Vanguard game length guide. Otherwise, beware for spoilers ahead.

How many missions are there in Call of Duty Vanguard?

There are nine missions in the Call of Duty Vanguard campaign.

Call of Duty Vanguard mission list

The Call of Duty Vanguard missions are:

  • Phoenix
  • Operation Tonga
  • Stalingrad
  • The Battle of Midway
  • Numa Numa Trail
  • Lady Nightingale
  • The Rats of Tobruk
  • The Battle of El Alamein
  • The Fourth Reich

Those are all the Call of Duty Vanguard missions. If you plan to make your way through Zombies mode, check our Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies covenants guide and Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies perks guide to set yourself up for success.

