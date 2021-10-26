The best Call of Duty Vanguard M1 Garand loadout

Looking for the best M1 Garand loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard? The M1 Garand may lack the rate of fire of an assault rifle, but it more than makes up for this in raw damage. This weapon is going to be a smash hit in Vanguard’s multiplayer modes because it can consistently kill enemies with just two shots. If you manage to land a headshot at close range, the M1 Garand can down a player with a single bullet.

The main issue with the M1 Garand is its poor aim down sight speed – fortunately the gunsmith now lets you equip up to ten attachments on any weapon. This level of customisation can completely transform every Call of Duty Vanguard gun, allowing you to fix any issues your weapon has.

Don’t feel discouraged by the stock version of the M1 Garand as it needs attachments to realise its full potential. Our best M1 Garand loadout also improves the rifle’s rate of fire to drastically boost the time to kill speed.

BEST VANGUARD M1 GARAND LOADOUT

The best Vanguard M1 Garand loadout is:

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Barrel: Cooper 21" Shrouded

Optic: MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

Magazine: .30-06 16 Round Mags

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Stock: Cooper Adjustable

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Hardscope

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Kit: Defender

It may be tempting to go for a muzzle that improves the M1 Garand’s effective damage range, but these attachments have a negative impact on the gun’s sprint to fire time. We selected the Scythe Compensator to enhance the tactical rifle’s vertical recoil control without introducing any negative effects.

As for the barrel, pick the Cooper 21” Shrouded to reduce scope sway and gun bob, improve bullet velocity, and ensure your damage doesn’t diminish over range. This does hurt the weapon’s mobility, so you’ll need to think twice about running around the Call of Duty Vanguard maps. The M1 Garand is perfect for long distance combat, so we’ve gone for the MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter which offers 1.5x magnification and improved idle sway control.

The .30-06 16 Round Mags add four extra bullets to each magazine while improving the reload quickness by over a second. There are a few decent underbarrel options, but none of them compare to the SMLE Pistol Grip which upgrades the sprint to fire speed on the M1 Garand. You have to deal with a small reduction to the weapon’s horizontal and vertical recoil, though this is a small price to pay for a massive enhancement.

The biggest selling point of the M1 Garand is its two shot kill potential, however, you do need to land these shots first. You won’t find yourself hip firing with this weapon very often, so we’ve selected the Cooper Adjustable stock to remove any temptation. This attachment boosts the weapon’s vertical and horizontal recoil control at the expense of hip fire accuracy. Hip firing isn’t impossible with this customised gun, but you definitely shouldn’t rely on it.

We’ve improved the horizontal recoil control on the M1 Garand so much that you won’t feel the negative impact from equipping the Fabric Grip. What you will be able to notice is the faster sprint to fire and aim down sights speed, both of which receive a considerable buff. To hammer home how important aiming down sight is, the Hardscope proficiency attachment buffs your accuracy and decreases recoil while using your scope.

Bullet velocity is always important for long range weapons and the M1 Garand is no exception to this. Use the Lengthened ammo type to take your bullet velocity stats up a notch to speed up the time it takes to kill your opponent. Finally, we recommend the Defender kit as this attachment improves your movement while mounted. You should look for mounted cover whenever the opportunity comes up as it makes it easy to pick off enemies while staying protected.

And that’s all you need to build the best M1 Garand in Call of Duty Vanguard. ’80s Verdansk is finally being replaced – check out our guide on the new Warzone map which highlights everything we know so far. We also have a Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies guide in case you want to know everything about the Treyarch-developed game mode.