Call of Duty Vanguard release date – when is the open beta

Want to know when Call of Duty Vanguard’s release date is? Call of Duty Vanguard was leaked months ago, but we haven’t had any official confirmation about it until recently. Just like Call of Duty: WWII, Vanguard is set during the second World War. Whereas WWII focused on European battles, Vanguard takes a closer look at battles on the Pacific Front, North Africa, and other locations.

While the integration process between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone took months to accomplish, it looks like Vanguard’s integration won’t be anywhere near as long. This time around, the Warzone update should coincide with the launch of Vanguard later this year, introducing a brand new Warzone map, weapons, vehicles, and more. There’s even a rumour about a new anti-cheat system, which should address the community’s biggest problem right now.

The devs are revealing Vanguard for the first time through the Warzone event, Battle for Verdansk. With only a few months to go before the WW2 game launches, players are going to be able to take part in Vanguard’s open beta period very soon. Here’s everything we know about Call of Duty Vanguard so far, including the open beta dates, what the story entails, and more.

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit filed in July by the state of California alleging years of discrimination and harassment. Since then, CEO Bobby Kotick has called the company’s initial response “tone deaf”, employees have staged a walkout, Blizzard president J Allen Brack has left, and the ABK Workers Alliance has demanded change at the company. The lawsuit is ongoing; follow the latest developments here.

Call of Duty Vanguard release date

Call of Duty games usually release in November, and it looks like Vanguard is no exception to this, according to reputable leaker, Tom Henderson.

Call of Duty Vanguard story

The full length teaser for Vanguard shows four playable soldiers in the game’s campaign mode. Each cutscene shows a different location, along with a badge that says ‘Task Force Vanguard’, indicating that these soldiers are part of the same squad.

In the first part of the teaser we see the aftermath of a battle on the Western Front. A name tag for Sargent Kingsley, one of the playable characters in Vanguard, has been left behind in the fallout. In the Eastern Front, we get a glimpse of a sniper’s hideout containing an engraved rifle with the name ‘Petrova’ on the body. This is likely a reference to Nina Petrova whose model can be spotted after a Warzone win.

Next, we’re transported to North Africa, and shown a destroyed tank in the background, alongside several artillery shells on the ground. Finally, the Pacific Theatre shows us a plane crash at sea, and all four of the soldiers are fighting together at the end of the teaser.

Call of Duty Vanguard anti-cheat

Arguably the biggest problem plaguing Warzone right now is the persistent presence of cheaters, which has turned some players away from the game. Tom Henderson tweeted about Vanguard’s anti-cheat system, stating it has been in development for over a year and it uses machine learning to detect cheaters.

Modern Warzone, a reputable Call of Duty leaker, confirmed this by linking to a developer’s LinkedIn page. This system will be used in both Vanguard’s multiplayer modes and in Warzone.

Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone integration

Treyarch decided to use a customised version of the IW Engine for Cold War, resulting in some teething issues when the Warzone integration began shortly after the game’s initial release. Looking back at the Call of Duty developer’s LinkedIn page, it clearly states that the new anti-cheat system is going to be used in “both paid and free-to-play online games”. This implies Vanguard is going to use the same engine as Warzone, which should make the integration process a lot smoother.

Call of Duty Vanguard beta dates

The latest information from Tom Henderson details the key dates for Vanguard, including the open beta period which is available on all platforms. It looks like the open beta runs from September 16 to September 20. There may be a separate beta period right before this one, but it’s going to be exclusive to PlayStation.

. @ModernWarzone has revealed some key dates to look forward to. 8/19 – Reveal

8/27 – 8/29 – Alpha

9/10 – 9/21 – PlayStation Beta

9/16 – 9/20 – Beta For All

11/5 – Release

11/23 – Season 1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 12, 2021

It’s worth remembering that this hasn’t been confirmed by Activision, though it would be unusual for a Call of Duty game not to have an open beta at some stage.

That's all there is to know about Call of Duty Vanguard so far. Vanguard is going to drastically change the way Warzone is played – enjoy '80s Verdansk while you still can.