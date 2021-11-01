Call of Duty: Vanguard PC install size and pre-load details have arrived

Call of Duty is big. Yes, it’s popular, but it’s also big – Modern Warfare and Warzone have become emblems of the ballooning download sizes of modern games. Luckily, the Call of Duty: Vanguard install size is quite a bit more reasonable than its predecessors, and the devs have revealed exactly how it breaks down on PC.

At its smallest, Vanguard’s multiplayer and Zombies modes will only take up 36GB of storage space on PC at launch. A full install will take up 61GB. You can also optionally dedicate an additional 32GB or 64GB as a hi-rez assets cache, for more efficient streaming of high resolution assets. At the top end, that brings us to a total of 125GB for the biggest install possible – but it’s terrific to see more options for those short on hard drive space.

You can carve out that install soon, to, as the Call of Duty: Vanguard PC release time is set for November 2 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT, ahead of the full Call of Duty: Vanguard release date on November 5. The PC version of Vanguard will only be available via Battle.net.

For more on the Call of Duty: Vanguard system requirements, you can follow that link. And for more FPS games, you know where to click.

