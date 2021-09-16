Call of Duty: Vanguard beta system requirements are pretty kind to your SSD

It’s almost time to jump into the Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta yet again, and we now know what your gaming PC will need to stand its ground. While Beenox’s PC port has the potential to shine bright on the latest RTX GPUs, you probably won’t need to revamp your rig to jump into the action.

If you’re a Call of Duty regular, you’ll already know that preparing for battle is going to involve freeing up some storage space on your SSD or HDD. Thankfully, Vanguard’s installation demands aren’t quite as outlandish as Call of Duty: Warzone’s, but you will still need to accommodate the beta’s 45GB required space.

Settings wise, Vanguard has various bells and whistles, from ultrawide gaming monitor support to uncapped frame rates and a low latency mode. Naturally, these settings are going to appeal to players wielding high spec PCs. However, if you’re sporting a slightly older build, you should still be able to join the fold.

In addition to the below settings, your PC will need DirectX 12 support and an updated version of Windows 10.

Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon R9 380 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070/ GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 VRAM 2GB 6GB Storage 45GB 45GB

Of course, if you’re lucky enough to own a more up-to-date graphics card, you’ll be able to delve into using ray tracing and other system intensive features when the beta lands on September 16, 2021. Also, while Nvidia DLSS and AMD FidelityFX compatibility hasn’t been announced for Vanguard, it could help players strike a balance between ambitious settings and acceptable frame rates in the future.

It’s needless to say that the Vanguard beta’s specs are pretty forgiving, especially when you consider the inclusion of an entry-level GTX 900 series card. The fact that previous generation cards are listed should comfort some fans who have yet to update their gaming PC setups, especially since RTX 3000 series stock is scarce.