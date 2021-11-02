Call of Duty: Vanguard release time confirmed

Activision Blizzard has revealed when exactly you’ll be able to play Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC. The developer has taken to Twitter (below) to share a nifty infographic that spells out when the new war game will release in your region.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard release time is 9pm PDT / 12am EDT on November 4, which is 4am GMT on November 5. If you’re looking to pre-install the game so you’re good to go when the time comes, that can be done today (November 2) from 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT. If you haven’t bought it yet, you can find it on Battle.net.

Call of Duty games are chonky beasts at the best of times when it comes to download space, but you’ll be glad to know that you have plenty of control when determining the Call of Duty: Vanguard PC install size. If you stick to Vanguard’s multiplayer and Zombies modes, you’ll only have to spare 36GB of storage space on your PC. However, if you throw in the campaign, you’ll need to free up 61GB of space. If you’re looking to boost your graphical performance, you can also dedicate an additional 32GB or 64GB as a hi-rez assets cache, which should aid you in streaming high-resolution assets more efficiently. All in all, you’re looking at 125GB if you want to download everything that’s on offer, but it’s not a necessity.

Here’s Activision Blizzard’s CoD: Vanguard release times map if you want to see the full range of launch timings.

Set your reminder ⏰ Here are the global PC launch times for #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/7xjBgkw1GR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 1, 2021

If you’re looking for other ways to prepare yourself ahead of the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date, we’ve also got the lowdown on the Call of Duty: Vanguard’s system requirements.

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit filed in July by the state of California (since expanded for QA and customer service contractors) alleging years of discrimination and harassment. Since then, CEO Bobby Kotick has called the company’s initial response “tone deaf”, employees have staged a walkout, Blizzard president J Allen Brack has left, and the ABK Workers Alliance has demanded change at the company. The lawsuit is ongoing; follow the latest developments here. In September, an agency of the US federal government opened an investigation into Activision Blizzard’s response to sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints from its employees, as part of which Kotick has reportedly been subpoenaed. The company is also facing a separate unfair labour practice suit alleging “worker intimidation and union busting” filed by a workers’ union, also in September. In another, separate development, Activision Blizzard reached an agreement with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission “to settle claims and to further strengthen policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination”. In a subsequent letter to employees, the company has announced an end to forced arbitration, a $250 million initiative to improve diversity, and a major pay cut for Kotick.