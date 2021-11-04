If you’re wondering what the best Call of Duty Vanguard Volk loadout is, then here’s how to build this powerful assault rifle to dominate the battlefield. With impressive base stats, the Volk is a worthy choice as one of the best Vanguard guns and ideal for players looking for a good allrounder to win close to long range fights.

The Volk suffers from poor recoil control, but is described as being quick and mobile. It certainly is a lightweight assault rifle, so we’re able to sacrifice mobility to balance the Volk’s range and recoil. The Volk’s versatility makes it great for players who don’t have a specific playstyle, and want to adapt to the different Call of Duty Vanguard maps without tinkering with their loadout.

We’ve focussed on creating a loadout that improves the weapon’s control and recoil, while complementing the mobility and increasing the range. Although this assault rifle is best used in medium range, our Vanguard Volk loadout includes attachments that can span close and mid to long range combat.

Best Call of Duty Vanguard Volk loadout

The best Call of Duty Vanguard Volk loadout is:

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: M1930 Madson

M1930 Madson Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Steady

Steady Ammo type: Frangible

Frangible Kit: Fast Melee

There’s no denying that the Volk has control issues that can negate its impressive mobility, so we first need to stabilise the recoil by adding the G28 Compensator. This muzzle improves the weapon’s vertical recoil control without introducing any negative effects.

The Krausnick 428MM 05V drastically enhances the Volk’s horizontal recoil and significantly increases the effective damage, transforming this weapon into a monster at long range. This barrel does, however, hurt the aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed. On a normal assault rifle, these nerfs might be a cause for concern, but the Volk’s high mobility stats can afford to take a heavy hit like this without feeling it.

The Slate Reflector provides a good, clean shot, while the M1930 Madson underbarrel improves accuracy, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness. For the rear grip, we’ve opted for the Stippled Grip, a personal favourite due to its recoil management and boost to centering speed. This attachment fixes the Volk’s heavy recoil without compromising the rest of the build.

To make this gun work at all distances, we are going to have to sacrifice a little firepower, which could see us in a tight spot when coming up against the STG 44 or the Sten in close quarters combat. However, Fast Melee helps you out here by speeding up melee animations. The addition of Frangible ammo to delay enemy healing and increase flinch dealt, while also slowing enemy movement speed, helps hinder enemies enough to turn the tide on any fierce run ‘n’ gun loadout.