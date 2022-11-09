The best Warzone 2 MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout fulfils a very specific role in the battle royale game. It’s an excellent all-round weapon that perfectly compliments a long-range primary weapon like the best TAQ-56 loadout, so you’ve got every possible situation covered. The attachments used for this loadout look to extend the range of the submachine gun while keeping your mobility high, so you’ll be able to react if an enemy gets too close for comfort.

Here is the best Warzone 2 MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout:

Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

SA Schalldampfer 99 Barrel: FTac M-Sub 12”

FTac M-Sub 12” Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Your mobility when using the Lachmann Sub is unrivaled, so adding heavy attachments like the SA Schalldampfer 99 muzzle isn’t a problem. This muzzle serves to control the recoil of the SMG, while also suppressing any sound when firing, which is essential for staying off the minimap in Warzone 2.

Coupling a muzzle attachment with the FTac M-Sub 12” barrel and the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip further reduces the recoil and extends your damage range, so you’ll be able to take those mid-range fights with confidence.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser, while visible to enemies, reduces your ADS time to ensure that the previous attachments we added don’t impact the snappy feel of the SMG. The SZ Mini optic gives a clear sight picture, and although the Lachmann Sub had excellent hip-fire accuracy, you’ll want to ADS for accurate ranged shots.

There you have the best Warzone 2 MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout, a superb all-round weapon that will get you out of trouble more often than not. While you can run this SMG as your primary weapon, it will lack that long-range lethality required in Warzone 2, so it’s always best to pair it with a sniper rifle, or an accurate LMG like the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout so you can engage the enemy in any situation.