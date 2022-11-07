The best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout gives you immense damage over range and is easily one of the best guns in the battle royale game right now. The RAAL MG has a two/three shot kill potential at any distance, and zero recoil after the first five shots fired. It is, however, very heavy, with a slow ADS speed, so here’s how to negate that and create the perfect RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2.

Here is the best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: AP-390 Flash Hider

AP-390 Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Ammunition: 338 Mag High Velocity

The damage and range of the RAAL MG are already the best-in-class for the FPS game, so we’ve gone for the AP-390 Flash hider to lose a lot of the visual noise when firing, keeping your target in sight at all times. The Cronen Mini Red Dot is secondary to this, with its clear sight picture your target won’t be able to escape.

The FSS OLE-V Laser helps with speeding up that ADS time and the sprint to fire speed. The biggest drawback of the RAAL MG, and the rest of the LMG class, are how sluggish they can feel, so creating a snappier loadout with the laser is a must.

Finally, the .338 Mag High Velocity rounds ensure that by speeding up the RAAL MG’s bullet velocity, your rounds will always go where you’re aiming, with minimal bullet drop. With a lot of gunfights in Warzone taking place in the mid/long-range, a fast bullet velocity ensures you’re hitting more shots than you miss.

There you have the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout, a reliable mid-range option that packs a punch. If you pair it with a short-range weapon like an SMG, the RAAL MG will show your opponents the new Warzone 2 gulag changes with surprising ease.