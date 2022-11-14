The best Warzone 2 Bryson 800 loadout transforms a bulky but hard-hitting pump-action shotgun into a very mobile CQC destroyer. To do that, you need to focus on shaving off as much weight as possible and avoid strapping any heavy attachments on.

A single shot to the torso can tear armour off enemies with ease, with a follow-up shot securing the kill. The range isn’t exceptional, but the Warzone 2 map has plenty of close-quarters battlegrounds for squads to navigate, and a shotgun can be just the destructive force you need to emerge victorious from a bloody street brawl. Although it’s worth bearing in mind that you’ll want to pair this with one of the best Warzone 2 guns for medium or long-range fights – like the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles or Warzone 2 LMGs – to ensure you’ve got a say in every engagement.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Bryson 800 loadout:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

Stockless Pistol Grip Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Demo X50 Tactical Pump Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

As we’ve found with many other Modern Warfare 2 shotguns, damage range is nowhere near as applicable as a tight pellet spread, so we’re championing the Bryson Choke for our muzzle attachment, as there’s no wasted damage potential with each shot. We also don’t change the barrel as any choice results in a knock to our damage range, pellet spread, or ammo capacity.

This build is about speed and handling, so the 1MW Quick Fire Laser, Demo X50 Tactical Pump, and Stockless Pistol Grip combine to increase ADS time, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, crouch movement speed, and rechambering speed. There’s no fifth attachment available that suits this setup so we’re leaving it at four.

Try the Heartbeat Sensor and Drill Charge for equipment, plus Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost for your perks. We’re still waiting on the Warzone 2 release date to be sure how the Warzone 2 loadout system will work, so we may change these suggestions shortly after launch.

And there you have it, our top Warzone 2 Bryson 800 loadout. Combo it with something like our Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout or Warzone 2 556 Icarus loadout for a longer-range option, and you should be all set for the fiercest fights the upcoming battle royale can offer.