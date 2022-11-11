Want to run the best Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout? Sniping is the bread and butter of any good Warzone player and it’s even more important in the battle royale sequel as ARs and SMGs are less capable of beaming enemies at medium and long range.

Our Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout strengthens the sniper rifle in two key areas, which are mobility and long-range effectiveness. The result is a gun that aims faster, rechambers faster, and deals more damage to distant targets without having to drastically lead bullets either.

We’ve included a couple of alternative attachments as well, should you want to sacrifice a tiny bit more ranged damage and bullet velocity for mobility and handling.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

The FSS ST87 Bolt means you can cycle through rounds more quickly, which is a vital component of winning any sniper duel. The PVZ-890 Tac Stock and Schlager Match Grip buff mobility stats like aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed. Meanwhile, the .300 High Velocity rounds shave a lot of bullet travel time off, making it really easy to hit enemies who are moving around a lot, and the Bruen Agent 90 barrel adds to this while also improving the SP-X 80’s damage range.

If you’re happy to lose a little bit of ranged power then we suggest swapping the muzzle out for the FTAC Dreadnought and losing the bolt in favour of the 22.5″ Elevate 11 barrel. It’s a lot more mobile and only a bit less damage at range.

Of course, you should pair this with a great CQC weapon like one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs. We suggest either our Warzone 2 Minibak loadout or our Warzone 2 PDSW 58 loadout.

We’re still not sure what the new Warzone 2 loadout drop system will be like, but if we had to choose some equipment we’d go for the Heartbeat Sensor and Drill Charge, plus Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost for our perks.

And that concludes our guide to building the best Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout. We’ll field-test this sniper as soon as the Warzone 2 release date rolls around, so check back then for further refinements.