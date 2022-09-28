Call of Duty: Warzone 2 perk, AI, and loadout changes may be reversed according to hints from CoD streamer Metaphor, who hints that initial reactions to the Activision battle royale may influence the game ahead of the Warzone 2 release date.

Following its initial reveal, Call of Duty fans have been concerned about the possibility of AI opponents being present all over the Warzone 2 map, as well as custom loadout drops and perks being removed in favour of an in-game shop called the Buy Station. There were also concerns regarding a new, slower loot system which would involve more menu navigation. But judging from a cryptic message posted by Call of Duty streamer Metaphor, who has potentially been given early, insider access to the new battle royale, some of these changes may not in fact be present in the final game.

Warzone 2 Update 🤖🗺️❌ 🤖🏰✔️ 📦+💊 🎁📜❌ — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) September 27, 2022

Rather appropriately given their name, Metaphor shares a series of emojis presumably describing how Warzone 2 has been altered following its initial fan response. The first set, a robot, a map, and big red X symbol, seems to suggest that AI opponents will not in fact be present across the entirety of Warzone 2’s map. Coupled with the next set of emojis, a robot alongside a castle and a tick symbol, this seems to imply that Warzone 2’s AI enemies will instead be confined to the specific stronghold buildings outlined in the first reveal, giving players the option of engaging them or not.

The cardboard box next to the pill emoji suggests that custom loadout drops and perks will in fact be accessible in Warzone 2. Whether these will appear in place of or alongside the in-match Buy Station is unclear, but a system that combines the two is likely to satisfy all Call of Duty fans. Finally and most mysteriously, Metaphor offers a trio of emojis once again showing a box, but this time alongside a scroll and another red X. This might be interpreted as confirmation that the original, revamped looting system, which required some slower and more laborious menu navigation to collect guns and gear, will not feature in the final version of Warzone 2. “No AI on map, AI still in strongholds, loadout and perks, old looting? No menu when looting?” replies one CoD fan, with Metaphor responding in kind using a ringing bell emoji.

Hopefully, then, the complete version of Warzone 2 will remove or address some of the originally outlined changes to the battle royale. We will have to wait until the Warzone 2 release date on November 16, which follows shortly after Modern Warfare 2 (which, by the way, is not just for Call of Duty pros) on October 28.

