With the best Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout equipped as you drop into the battle royale game, this weapon can score you plenty of kills as long as you use the right set of attachments. Our loadout focuses on improving its range, recoil control, and mobility to get ahead of the competition. The Lachmann 556 boasts excellent damage range and fire rate, so improving other key areas will take you far when trying to survive the bigger than ever Warzone 2 map.

The best Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout is:

Barrel: Lach-12 Barrel

Lach-12 Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip

First, the Lach-12 Barrel improves movement speed and aim down sight speed, both of which are crucial in the fast-paced Warzone gameplay. We’ve also gone with the Lockgrip Precision-40 which decreases ADS speed, in exchange for heavily increased accuracy and recoil control.

The Schlager PEQ Box IV laser brings that ADS speed back up again, while the Cronen Mini Red Dot provides you with a clean optic to spot enemies with. Finally, the LM Cronus Grip improves flinch resistance and accuracy, only impacting aim walking movement speed. This shouldn’t affect you too much, especially with the overall increase in ADS speed.

There you have it, the best Lachmann 556 loadout in Warzone 2. Alongside the new map, there’s more new features than ever coming on the Warzone 2 release date, including the new Tarkov-style DMZ mode, and a new gulag, which you might want to read up on before you find yourself there.