Searching for the best Warzone 2 RAPP H loadout? This LMG already boasts incredible damage and fire rate, so by increasing its range, accuracy, and recoil control, it can become a beast. This is particularly useful when you take into consideration the mid-to-long range battles you’ll be caught up in in the larger Warzone 2 map.

The best Warzone 2 RAPP H loadout is:

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: LMK65 Grip

The Kastovia DX90 muzzle improves the RAPP H’s bullet velocity, as well as its recoil smoothness and recoil control. Take this one step further by adding accuracy and even more recoil control with the VX Pineapple underbarrel. While this attachment does slow aim down sight speed, we’ve included the LMK65 Rear Grip to improve sprint to fire speed and, more importantly, bring that ADS speed back up.

The FT Mobile Stock further increases ADS speed, as well as sprint and crouch movement speed for added mobility – a nice boost to one of the areas in which this gun struggles. Finally, pop on the VLK 4.0 Optic which offers 4x magnification with only a very small sniper glint for the increased range and accuracy you need across Al Mazrah.

Take this RAPP H loadout into Al Mazrah with you to keep yourself out of the new Warzone 2 gulag. It also holds up well in the new Warzone 2 DMZ mode, against both human and AI opponents, or you could consider our best Lachmann 556 loadout if you’d prefer to take an assault rifle.