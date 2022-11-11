The best Warzone 2 LMGs might be a bit more unwieldy than the best SMGs, but they make up for that in both their damage output and fire rate. While they don’t have the high specialisation of other weapons, such as sniper rifles, LMGs are highly adaptable for a wide variety of combat situations. With the right attachments, LMGs are even capable of outpacing assault rifles in Warzone 2.

At the moment, the best LMG in Warzone 2 is the RAAL-MG. Its impressive damage output can eliminate squishier enemies at any range, and has the fire rate necessary for a follow-up that can cut through additional armour plating. If you’re looking to jump into Warzone 2 Season 1 with a powerful, fast-paced primary weapon, this is the LMG for you.

The best Warzone 2 LMGs

Here are the best LMGs in Warzone 2:

RAAL-MG

HCR 56

Rapp H

556 Icarus

RPK

Sakin MG38

RAAL-MG

The RAAL MG is an incredibly heavy LMG, and aiming down sights is punishingly slow as a result. However, that weight also proves beneficial by way of pinpoint accuracy and robust recoil control, making it an excellent weapon for holding a position in the Warzone 2 map. If you’re partial to an LMG that gets the job done efficiently, take a look at our best Warzone 2 RAAL-MG loadout for the optimal attachments to cut down on the time it takes to aim down sights.

HCR 56

The HCR 56 has the best handling out of all the LMGs available in the multiplayer game, though it’s worth mentioning that it holds the least amount of rounds as standard. That said, our best Warzone 2 HCR 56 loadout easily mitigates that with the inclusion of a 60-round magazine, so that you can utilise the HCR 56’s pinpoint accuracy from mid to long range.

556 Icarus

The 556 Icarus is guaranteed to prove favourable for anyone who’s after that classic LMG experience. It has the highest base fire rate possible in the LMG weapon class, and pairs it with exceptional recoil control, so you can open fire with abandon and still be confident that you’ll meet your mark. The only downside to the 556 Icarus is its slightly restricted range, so be sure not to overextend yourself. While the expansive spaces of Al Mazrah may not work in its favour, the 556 Icarus would be a boon in the Warzone 2 Gulag.

RAPP H

The RAPP H matches the fire rate of the 556 Icarus, but where the Icarus has better handling, the RAPP H takes the edge in terms of range. It also has excellent recoil control and handling, making it great for mid to long range. If this LMG is to your liking, check out our best Warzone 2 RAPP H loadout for some additional support attachments for its bullet velocity, as well as your overall mobility.

RPK

The RPK is characterised by its unusually long barrel, so it’s no surprise that it excels in range compared to other LMGs. While it suffers from low mobility, the RPK boasts the second-best handling of the bunch – narrowly beaten by the HCR 56 – and its accuracy is sharp enough that you can rely on full-auto fire to eliminate close to mid range enemies at speed.

Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG38 is an excellent all-rounder, with respectable stat values across the board. You might be tempted to write it off as a jack of all trades and master of none, but the Sakin MG38 presents the perfect opportunity to shape this LMG to your preference without having to contend with a degree of stat loss elsewhere. As with all LMGs, the Sakin MG38 drawbacks lie in its mobility and handling, but even without mitigating it with attachments it serves as a solid close-range rapid-fire weapon.

That’s everything we’ve got for the best Warzone 2 LMGs. If you’re not too picky about which weapon you prefer, take a look at our list of the best guns in Warzone 2, as well as the best loadouts, so you can be certain you’ll come out of every engagement in Al Mazrah unscathed. If you’re looking to jump into the battle royale with a friend, we recommend appraising yourself of our Warzone 2 crossplay and Warzone 2 proximity chat guides to avoid being caught out both inside and outside of a match.