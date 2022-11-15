The best Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 loadout can rip through several squads without needing to reload thanks to its 100-round magazines. The Sakin MG38 desperately needs the right set of attachments to reduce its recoil. Once you load up this LMG correctly, you’ll be able to land shots from great distances while improving the Sakin MG38’s time-to-kill speed at the same time.

The best Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 loadout is:

Muzzle : Kastovia DX90

: Kastovia DX90 Barrel : 20” Bruen Silver Series

: 20” Bruen Silver Series Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

In order to fix the Sakin MG38’s core problem, you need to equip the Kastovia DX90 muzzle which drastically improves recoil control and adds recoil smoothness. The LMG also gains sound suppression, the perfect feature for the Warzone 2 map as it keeps you off the minimap. This attachment also increases bullet velocity to make your shots reach the target faster. The only downside is a small hit to your aim down sight speed, but we’ll address this later.

The stock version of the Sakin MG38 features surprisingly high mobility stats in the FPS game, so we’re going to equip the 20” Bruen Silver Series which sacrifices movement speed for bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. To recover the ADS speed we lost from the muzzle, the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap brings this key stat back up and upgrades the LMG’s sprint to fire speed. Finally, give the Sakin MG38 enhanced aiming idle stability using the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel to keep your bullets steady.

Your enemies won’t know what to think when you unleash an entire clip on them using the best Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 loadout. We highly recommend checking out our best Warzone 2 loadouts to get equipped with meta-defining equipment. Don’t forget to read our Warzone 2 season 1 guide to find out what’s coming to the battle royale game at launch.