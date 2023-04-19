Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded release date, new game modes, new weapons

Looking for the Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded release date? The ‘Reloaded’ series of updates are the mid-season offerings doled out by the Call of Duty developers, and generally continue the initial season theme while adding a host of new content outlined in the initial roadmap.

The free PC game was shaken up by the Season 3 changes, with adjustments to movement, the return of the one-shot sniper rifle, and the re-introduction of a classic CoD weapon: the Intervention. The roadmap for Warzone 2 Season 3 was hefty, and there were plenty of items on there that were marked ‘in season’, making them prime candidates to be included with Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded release date speculation

The current Warzone 2 battle pass is due to end on June 14, so assuming that the mid-season updates occur halfway, we can speculate that the Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded release date will be mid-May.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded game modes

The mid-season update looks to be the ideal time for the FPS game to bring back the Plunder game mode; a loot goblin’s dream. The Plunder game mode tasks teams to scrounge the Warzone 2 map for as much cash as they can find, while simultaneously battling with the other competitors. Think of it as the most violent daytime TV gameshow imaginable.

Season 3 Reloaded could also see the introduction of ranked play in the battle royale game, pitting the best of the best against each other to find out who’s the deadliest force in Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded new weapons

We could be seeing two new sidearm weapons when the Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded update drops, and if this tweet is anything to go by, they could be exceptionally powerful. The first sidearm is named the Tango – while we know nothing about the handgun yet, it’s safe to say that it needs to earn its place amongst the best Warzone 2 guns, so signs point to a high-DPS high rate of fire pistol, otherwise, what’s the point? The .50 GS on the other hand is a slow-firing hand cannon, capable of downing enemies in three shots, so an automatic version of that could be a scary prospect indeed.

That’s everything we currently know about Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, but rest assured this guide will be updated as soon as we get more information. In the meantime, why not up your sniping game with the best FJX Imperium loadout, the perfect pairing to the best Warzone 2 SMG – your enemies won’t be able to cope at any range.