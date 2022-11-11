Our best Warzone 2 Signal 50 loadout is all about damage range and bullet velocity. The new COD battle royale is much tougher on full-auto weapons beyond medium range, so sniper rifles are your best bet for taking down very distant targets.

One-shot kills are very difficult to secure when there are armour plates at play, so if you want to quickly put an enemy squad on notice you’ll want a sniper that can down – or at least severely hurt – an enemy with a single well-placed shot.

The Signal 50 is a bit cumbersome, but its .50 cal rounds certainly deliver a lot of damage. As this sniper already struggles with mobility and recoil, we’ve not tried to wrest those under control at all – instead, this Warzone 2 Signal 50 loadout is all about dealing as much damage at range as possible, with one exception that keeps the bullet velocity useable.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Signal 50 loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

As with almost any long-range build, the 29″ TV Kilo-50 barrel and Nilsound 90 Silencer muzzle attachment are here to extend the Signal 50’s damage range and bullet velocity as far as they can possibly go. The Schlager PEQ Box IV laser and SA Finesse Grip will help counter a bit of the extra weight you’re putting onto this gun, while the FSS Echo Stock will keep your aim a bit more stable – there’s no point in trying to take down an enemy over 100 metres away if your scope is swaying all over the place.

We’d suggest pairing this rifle with a very mobile SMG so you can still help your squad clear out buildings and effectively fight at any range. Try our best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout or our best Warzone 2 Vel 46 loadout for a good secondary. As for tactical and lethal, we think the Heartbeat Sensor is handy for snipers who don’t want to get snuck up on, while the Drill Charge is great for buying yourself a little space in a CQC fight.

For perks, our current best guesses are Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost. We’re still a little foggy on how the new Warzone 2 loadout drop system will work, so perks may not be as relevant as they were in Warzone 1.

That’s our best Warzone 2 Signal 50 loadout. For more options, check out our roundup of the best Warzone 2 guns or best Warzone 2 SMGs. We’ll update this guide as close to the Warzone 2 release date as possible to ensure that this build works as well in the field as it does in our imagination, so do check back for more. Hopefully, this gives you a good idea of which attachments to grind for in the meantime.