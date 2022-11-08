Want a Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout that’ll shred enemies up close? Almost at the very end of the Kastov weapon platform, you’ll find the Vaznev-9k, a 9mm SMG with one of the fastest TTK stats in Modern Warfare 2 – the only full-auto gun that’ll kill quicker is our best Modern Warfare 2 MP5 loadout.

We’ve built our Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout to excel at beaming enemies in the short to medium-range engagements. The recoil is very low, while the damage range and bullet velocity are relatively high. This does come with a minor knock to the Vaznev-9k’s mobility, but it’s still super fast to pull up to your shoulder. The only other caveat is that our build isn’t suppressed, but we’ve got an alternative attachment suggestion should you want to keep a low profile.

Oh, and some of these attachments are subject to change when we’ve done our first bits of Warzone 2 damage testing. It’s currently anyone’s guess as to how the Vaznev-9k will perform against armour plates or over a very long range.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The job of the XTEN Razor Comp, Demo-X2 Grip, Schlager PEQ Box IV, and FT TAC-Elite Stock is to reduce the vertical and horizontal recoil so that you barely have to adjust your aim during a fight. The SA Response III lengthens the Vaznev-9k’s range and improves the bullet velocity, so moving targets are easier to hit and your damage breakpoints are slightly better. But for the most part, this build is all about reducing recoil so that you can actually achieve the fast TTK speeds this gun is capable of.

If you would prefer a suppressed build then we suggest using the Singuard MKV instead of the XTEN Razor Comp. As this provides a bit more bullet velocity and damage range, you can afford to swap to the default barrel and take the 45 Round Mags instead – this should make you handier against multiple enemies. As the suppressor helps keep recoil down, you can swap the stock for the Otrezat Stock, which improves your mobility a bit. Lastly, if you’re very keen on optics then the safest attachment substitute is the laser – stick with a red dot though as the Vaznev-9k can’t handle long-range fights.

We suggest pairing the Vaznev-9k with either a marksman rifle like our best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout or our best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout. The former is for a sniper who likes to keep busy, while the latter is great for huge, rolling firefights.

Our best guesses for helpful Warzone 2 perks are Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost, while we’d take the Heartbeat Sensor for tactical equipment, and the Drill Charge for the lethal slot.

And that’s our best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout, plain and simple. We’ve also covered the Warzone 2 map details, Warzone 2 Gulag changes, and other SMGs like the Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane, so check out our other guides. We’ll update this guide as soon as Warzone 2 goes live and we’re able to tell what the subtle differences between MP and WZ are.