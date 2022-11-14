Want to know how to unlock the Warzone 2 Victus XMR? If it’s anything like the LW3 Tundra was during its time in the sun as the best sniper in the first Warzone, the Warzone 2 Victus XMR has every chance of becoming everyone’s go-to pick for the best sniper rifle in the game. However, this is the first of the premium weapons you unlock via the first season’s battle pass.

How to unlock the Warzone 2 Victus XMR sniper rifle

To obtain the Warzone 2 Victus XMR sniper rifle, you must purchase the Warzone Season 1 battle pass. Unfortunately, there’s no indication yet at which tier the sniper rifle unlocks, but you’ll likely need to play a fair few games to reach the required threshold. It’s one of the two free weapons that come with the pass, along with the BAS-P SMG, while the Chimera and M13B assault rifles will appear as a store bundle and rewards for finishing weapon unlock challenges.

When you do unlock the Warzone Victus XMR sniper rifle, you’ll potentially have one of the best Warzone 2 guns, and the best Warzone 2 Sniper Rifles tend to be some of the better gun types in the battle royale game, able to pick off the competition at a bafflingly long range, so there’s every chance this gun will be worth picking up.