Looking for the best CX-9 loadout in Warzone? The CX-9 is the latest weapon to join Warzone Season 4, introducing a new SMG to the battle royale game. This weapon has been in the game files for over five months now, and it was even temporarily usable in the multiplayer mode for a short time due to a bug. As a result, some players have reported that they already have the weapon without needing to complete the required challenge.

Just one week after officially launching the weapon, the devs have already buffed the headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1.45, and the mid damage range from 20 to 21. The CX-9 was already viable as a sniper support weapon, but now it’s significantly better as a standalone SMG.

You must complete the following challenge to unlock the CX-9: get two longshot kills using an SMG in five different matches. Remember, this is a Modern Warfare weapon, which means you won’t be able to complete the challenge in Black Ops Cold War. You can complete this task in either Warzone or Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode – we recommend using the best Milano loadout to get the job done.

BEST WARZONE CX-9 LOADOUT

The best Warzone CX-9 loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

Commando Foregrip

50 Round Drums

Sleight of Hand

CX-FR

Whether you’re building the CX-9 as a sniper support or a standalone weapon, the first attachment you need to equip is the Monolithic Suppressor. This muzzle negatively impacts the gun’s mobility, but this barely slows down the aim down sight speed. The Monolithic Suppressor improves the SMG’s sound suppression and damage range, making it much better at a distance.

The Commando Foregrip reduces the CX-9’s movement speed, however, the attachment’s pros far outweigh the cons. The CX-9 is an accurate weapon without any attachments, and this underbarrel takes things to another level by improving the recoil stabilisation and aiming stability.

The main area this SMG desperately needs an upgrade in are the mags – the stock magazines are tiny, stopping you from scoring more than two kills per clip. Choose the 50 Round Drums attachment to add more bullets, though this does slow down the weapon’s aim down sight and movement speed. To compliment the larger magazines, equip the Sleight of Hand perk to improve your reload speed.

We’ve dealt a blow to the CX-9’s mobility with all of these attachments, so we can patch things up by equipping the CX-FR. The stock attachment drastically improves the weapon’s movement and aim down sight speed, bringing the values back in line with the stock stats. This does come at the cost of the weapon’s aiming stability and recoil control, but it’s difficult to feel this in action.

And that’s all you need to build the best CX-9 loadout. As mentioned earlier, this weapon works perfectly as a sniper support gun, so we recommend pairing it with the Kar98k or the Swiss K1. With these weapons, you can stay agile on the battlefield while also having the firepower to deal with enemies at range. Warzone’s red doors are going to be changing once again in Warzone Season 5 – read our guide to find out where they might end up.