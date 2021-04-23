Searching for the best Swiss loadout in Warzone? The Swiss K31 sniper rifle is the Cold War equivalent of the Kar98k, one of the best sniper rifles in Warzone. The bolt-action rifle has joined the game following the launch of Warzone Season 3 which has seen the meta completely shift. Gone are the days of the best M16 loadout and best AUG setup – the burst meta is well and truly over.

The other weapon to join the battle royale game is the PPSh, one of the staple SMGs from the Black Ops series. These two weapons are available for free, however, you will have to spend some time unlocking them. If you aren’t sure what the fastest methods to level up are, we have a battle pass guide which will make things much easier.

With the right set of attachments, the Swiss K31 can become a great long distance option. You could even pair it with the best PPSh loadout to ensure you can pick off enemies no matter where they are on the map. Here’s what you need to build the best Swiss K31 loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE SWISS LOADOUT

The best Warzone Swiss loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

24.9” Combat Recon

Serpent Wrap

7 Rnd

Royal & Kross 4x

It’s rare to see sniper rifles in Warzone without sound suppression as most snipers want to stay off enemy radars. The GRU Suppressor muzzle adds sound suppression, increased bullet velocity, effective damage range, and improved vertical recoil control.

The stock Swiss K31 is too slow, especially when compared to the Kar98k. The addition of faster bullet velocity is vital to this loadout, which is why we’ve gone for the 24.9” Combat Recon barrel. This attachment does slightly hinder the Swiss’ idle sway control, but the added bullet velocity from the barrel completely transforms this sniper rifle.

Bolt-action sniper rifles can function as run and gun weapons, but we found the Swiss performed better as a long range weapon. The Serpent Wrap rear grip is perfect as it improves the sniper’s aim down sight time without hurting any key areas. As for the magazine size, although we would usually select any of the 9 Rnd mags, they unfortunately increase the sniper’s aim down sight time. Instead, go for the 7 Rnd mag which only negatively affects the reload speed.

This sniper rifle works well with most scopes thanks to its high accuracy. You could easily opt for the Royal & Kross 4x scope which will let you attack enemies from far away. It’s also worth experimenting with the Axial Arms 3x and Visiontech 2x if you prefer to get closer to your targets.

Not sure which secondary weapon to pick with this loadout? The best FARA 83 loadout was recently buffed in an attempt to introduce the assault rifle to the Warzone meta. We also recommend using the CR-56 AMAX which has remained one of the best assault rifles in Warzone.