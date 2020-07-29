The best Warzone Kar98k loadout

The Kar98k is increasingly popular among high skill Warzone players and it’s not hard to see why. Boasting the same terrifying one-shot kill potential to fully armoured players as the HDR, AX-50, and Rytec AMR, but with much better handling stats than those Warzone sniper rifles.

Of course this comes with a heap of caveats that ensure this marksman rifle isn’t downright overpowered. For starters, the Kar98k has some significant damage drop-off over long distances that make limb and lower and upper torso shots very weak. It also has a lot more bullet drop and travel time in its base form, so you’ll struggle to land longshots with the Kar98k. Infuriatingly, there’s a reason hackers have made this their new favourite gun, as it will force a player down instantly with a single headshot, no matter how many armour plates you’ve got in, and with a very fast aim down sight speed you don’t stand much of a chance.

Our build keeps the fast aim down sight speed of the base rifle, but extends the range and improves the bullet velocity.

Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

The best Kar98k Warzone loadout is:

Sniper Scope

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Custom 27.6″

Tac Laser

FTAC Sport Comb

It’s not the fastest aim down sight speed you can achieve with this rifle, so if you feel absolutely confident that you can land your headshots at close range then you’ll want to bring a shorter barrel and possibly even a more lightweight suppressor – be aware this will severely limit your effective range.

Round this build out with a high damage SMG to pull out in super close-quarters fights, like our best Warzone MP7 loadout. This means you’ll need to take Overkill as your second perk, Amped for your third so you can swap weapons faster, and EOD as your first, because we all hate dying to an RPG.

You can choose whatever equipment you want, but the Kar98k should be played aggressively, so we suggest C4 and Stun Grenades.