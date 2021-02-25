Want to know the best loadout for the FARA 83 in Warzone? This is the latest Warzone assault rifle and it’s already garnering a ton of attention thanks to its substantially better fire rate that is only rivaled by the Groza. In fact, it has the potential to claim the top spot as one of the best assault rifles in Warzone. Yes, really, it’s that good.

But that’s not the only reason why the FARA 83 is causing so much attention. Its damage output is significant, and it’s only really hampered by its recoil, which you need to learn how to manage to use this gun effectively. A tough ask, but once you’ve got that mastered, you’ll be a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

First you need to know how to unlock the FARA 83 and LC10 in Warzone, but once you do, we can help you get the most out of this brand new assault rifle, we’ve put together the best FARA 83 loadout in Warzone, explaining which attachments are the best ones to equip and how they can help you dominate in your next battle royale match.

Best Warzone FARA 83 loadout

The best Warzone FARA 83 loadout is:

Agency suppressor

Field Agent grip

15.5” Contour

Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Visiontech 2x

For the muzzle, you want to slap on the Agency Suppressor. This helps manage the vertical recoil and gives the FARA 83 some sound suppression, while slightly reducing the effective damage range and bullet velocity. The Field Agent grip also helps a lot for vertical recoil control. Additionally, it helps with the horizontal recoil control, at the cost of firing movement speed and ADS firing move speed.

You can recover some of the lost damage and bullet velocity stats by popping on the 15.5” Contour barrel, which does take away some movement speed for sprinting and aim walking, stats that you can sacrifice for the improved effective damage range and bullet velocity. The Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag increases reload speed and ammo capacity, so that you can fire bullets at multiple enemies with ease. It does slow your ADS time a tad, but not by much.

As for the optics, it’s up to you if you think that the default ironsights are worth using, but we found that the Visiontech 2x works very well with this gun. It’s a simple to use optic that gives a clear reticule to aim at enemies with.

Finally, while not vital to the loadout itself, there is the camo skin that you can unlock for the FARA 83. This will change the gun’s colour as you get kills from a neon green to a bright yellow and then a burning red. It takes 12 eliminations to get from green to red, and while there’s no real benefit to using it, it is at least a good visual indicator to your teammates that this gun is fantastic.

And that is the best FARA 83 loadout in Warzone.