What is the best M13 Warzone loadout? The M13 is often overlooked in Call of Duty’s battle royale as it can lack some punch over long distances and is slightly less effective than the best M4A1 loadout and the best Grau Warzone setups. However, the M13 is a machine in close and mid-range battles, with next to no vertical recoil and a rate of fire that makes up for its low damage per shot rating. On top of this, it’s also very mobile and quick to aim down sights with. And sure, it might not down quickly over long distances, but its accuracy at least means you’re not whiffing an entire magazine for a couple of measly hit markers.

It’s harder to quantify, but the M13 simply feels good to use in Warzone – provided you don’t try to kill snipers with it. In order to get the best out of this underutilised AR, we’ve put together our pick of the best M13 attachments for the dream M13 Warzone build.

For this setup we’ve tried to maximise the aim down sights speed, improve the range and recoil further, and ensure it still has all the essential features of the best Warzone guns, namely a suppressor and big magazines. We also have an alternative build that features a short range optic and slightly better handling stats.

Best M13 Warzone setup

Here is the best M13 Warzone setup:

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus Marksman

Stippled Grip Tape

50 Round Mags

Commando Foregrip

If you prefer a scope then we recommend either a small red dot optic or the VLK 3.0x Optic in place of the Stippled Grip Tape. You’ll lose a bit of aim down sight speed, but these are clean optics and should allow you to find targets more easily over long distances.

While the M13 has nearly no vertical recoil, it can veer off to the right even with these attachments, so try pulling a little left as you shoot for the best results. You’ll want to make sure you have the holy trinity of Warzone perks equipped as well: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Amped. Finally, while the best Warzone loadout will always have two primary weapons, to have Ghost you’ll need to buy two drops in a match, so for your secondary go with a rocket launcher so you can smash armour easily. Alternatively, we have one of the best Renetti Warzone builds – it’ll just take a lot of grinding to get the right attachments.

Here is our alternative M13 Warzone class setup:

Tempus Cyclone

G.I. Mini Reflex

M13 Skeleton Stock

Merc Foregrip

60 Round Mags

This setup is more friendly for close-quarters brawlers, packs a few more rounds, and remains suppressed to keep you off the radar. The switch to the integrated Tempus Cyclone suppressor saves you an attachment slot, which we put into the Skeleton Stock so your aim down sight speed is a little better. And as we’re not as concerned about aim down sight speed, we can strap on the 60 Round Mags rather than the 50 Round Mags to keep us spitting our damage for longer.