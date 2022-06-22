Are you excited to try out the best Marco 5 loadout in Warzone? SMGs have been incredibly popular in Warzone ever since the battle royale game switched over to Caldera. Almost every SMG added to the game since Call of Duty Vanguard launched has been a viable option and if the older SMGs are anything to go by, the Marco 5 has the potential to become one of the best SMGs in Warzone.

The best Marco 5 loadout stands out amongst its competitors due to its impressive mobility. Even when loaded up with attachments, it feels like you’re holding nothing at all. The Marco 5 is surprisingly accurate when hip firing which makes it incredibly lethal when fighting enemies at close range.

How to unlock the Marco 5 in Warzone

To unlock the Marco 5 in Warzone Season 4, all you need to do is reach tier 15 on the battle pass. Some players have already got their hands on the Marco 5 in Vanguard ahead of time thanks to a gameplay bug. This means that while weapon stats rarely ever transfer over perfectly from Vanguard to Warzone Pacific, we do have a rough idea of what the Marco 5 is capable of. According to Warzone YouTuber P4wnyhof, the akimbo Marco 5 has the potential to dominate the meta.

Best Marco 5 loadout in Warzone

The best Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 loadout is:

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Botti 285mm Custom

Botti 285mm Custom Stock: Botti HF Folding

Botti HF Folding Magazine: 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Proficiency: Akimbo

Akimbo Kit: Quick

As we’re focusing on the akimbo version of the Marco 5, we’ve gone for the M1929 Silencer which negatively impacts our aim down sight speed in exchange for sound suppression and accuracy. We can’t aim down the sights using akimbo with this build anyway, so this attachment only benefits our loadout. The Botti 285mm Custom is an excellent barrel option for akimbo Marco 5s as it sacrifices a small amount of recoil control for hip fire accuracy, recoil recovery, and hip fire recoil recovery.

The Botti HF Folding is a strong stock option, though you may need to change how you approach fights. This attachment improves the Marco 5’s mobility, but this comes at the cost of recoil control, specifically during sustained fire. As long as you remember to spray your enemies to death using bursts of bullets, you shouldn’t feel the negative effects of this attachment.

For the magazine, we’ve selected the 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums as they feel right at home on dual Marco 5s. This magazine negatively impacts the weapon’s bullet velocity and bullet penetration, but you won’t feel this when fighting at close range. In addition to the extra bullets in each clip, this magazine comes with a massive boost to recoil control and accuracy, making it extremely easy to control while firing. To take things further, the attachment also improves the weapon’s fire rate and movement speed.

The Lengthened ammo type is perfect for this loadout as it doesn’t introduce any downsides, however, it does upgrade the weapon’s bullet velocity. Likewise, the Pine Tar Grip focuses on recoil control and hip fire accuracy while negatively impacting aim down sight speed. As for the weapon’s kit, Quick is an obvious choice to improve our sprint speed. Finally, we’ve spoken about it many times already, but Akimbo is our pick for the Marco 5’s proficiency as it turns the SMG into a real monster in close-quarters combat.

That’s everything you need to build the best Marco 5 loadout in Warzone. Keep a close eye on our best Warzone loadouts list as we regularly update our guide with the latest information based on the meta. Pair the Marco 5 alongside one of the best snipers in Warzone to crush your enemies from all distances.