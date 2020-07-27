If you’re getting tired of the most popular Warzone guns then this Ram 7 Warzone setup should break through the meta tedium. When it comes to picking out the best assault rifle in Warzone there are a number of top contenders, and the Ram-7 is often overlooked compared to the best Grau Warzone or M4A1 Warzone builds.

The Ram-7 actually beats the majority of weapons in its class when it comes to that crucial time-to-kill stat, falling short to a couple of conversion modded ARs. The main benefits with the Ram 7 are its fast rate of fire, decent damage, and controllable recoil. Strap on some of the right attachments and you can extend its effective range, up the magazine size, keep yourself off the radar, and finesse the recoil, too.

We’ve designed this Ram 7 Warzone loadout to enhance the weapon’s all-round performance, so if you’re looking for something snappy in close-quarters then this simply isn’t it. We’ve also listed the right sidearm, perks, and equipment to bring along with you and hopefully help you earn some more wins. This is one of the best Warzone loadouts you can get.

Best Ram-7 Warzone loadout

The best Ram-7 Warzone loadout is:

Monolithic Suppressor

50-Round Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

FSS Ranger

We recommend that you use our best Renetti Warzone build as your sidearm, which means you can equip the invaluable Ghost as your second perk. Take Cold-Blooded as your first perk, and Tracker as your final perk. Finish this Ram-7 Warzone loadout off with a Heartbeat Sensor and C4.

Alternatively, bring the VLK 3.0x Optic and a Commando Foregrip in place of the Stippled Grip Tape if you want longer ranger but slower aim down sight speed. If you run it this way, you’ll need to bring a better close-quarters secondary like our best MP7 for Warzone – naturally, you’ll need to swap out Ghost for Overkill and then grab a Ghost class in your second loadout.

If you’re looking to pair it with a second primary weapon and aim to pick up a another loadout with Ghost on it later, then we advise either a very close-quarters build like our best MP7 Warzone and MP5 Warzone class setups, or something for long-range like the best AX-50 Warzone setup.