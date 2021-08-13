Looking for the best Tec-9 loadout in Warzone? The Tec-9 has finally made its way to the battle royale game, bringing with it a highly customisable loadout that can alter the weapon in numerous ways. Whether you’re looking to build an accurate semi-auto gun, or you want a classic SMG, the Tec-9 can truly do it all.

If you enjoy taking down enemies from close range, the Tec-9 specialises in dealing large amounts of damage to nearby foes. For this reason alone, we highly recommend using this SMG on Rebirth Island to get the most out of it. Compared to Verdansk, there are far more close ranged battles that take place on the smaller Rebirth Island.

That being said, this weapon is capable of tearing up opponents on Verdansk, but you may struggle when firing at mid to long range. As long as you keep your distance and equip one of the best Warzone sniper rifles, you should be fine. Unlocking the Tec-9 is dead simple, you just need to reach tier 30 of the Warzone Season 5 battle pass. Here’s everything you need to put together the best Tec-9 loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE TEC-9 LOADOUT

The best Warzone Tec-9 loadout is:

Full Auto Repeater

4.9” Task Force

Steady Aim Laser

STANAG 48 Rnd

Duster Stock

The Tec-9 can be built as a semi-automatic weapon, but it feels like a weak pistol with decent accuracy. As a result, you should equip the Full Auto Repeater to upgrade the SMG into the weapon it was always meant to be. This attachment unlocks the weapon’s full potential, while adding position concealment to keep you off the minimap after you stop shooting, and slightly improves the sprint to fire time.

Attach the 4.9” Task Force barrel to improve the weapon’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, and increase its strafe speed. As mentioned earlier, the Tec-9 is surprisingly poor when fired from a distance, making this attachment a necessity. Unfortunately, this negatively impacts the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil control, though we can make up for this with other attachments.

The developers mentioned in the most recent patch notes that the Tec-9 is highly effective at enabling aggressive hip fire play. The Steady Aim Laser is key as it improves the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and increases the effective damage range once again, making it viable at mid range. This does come at the cost of the weapon’s aim down sight time and sprint to fire time, but these stats were very high to begin with.

We can use the Tec-9’s improved accuracy to our advantage by opting for the STANAG 48 Rnd magazine, greatly increasing the amount of bullets in each clip. This magazine does hurt the gun’s aim down sight time, but the hip fire accuracy has been improved so much that this is a non-issue. As long as you pick the correct times to aim down sights, you won’t feel the effect of this downside.

The final attachment is the Duster Stock which decreases the amount of time needed to perform a slide. The Tec-9 is a highly mobile weapon, and the Duster Stock takes the mobility up a notch by allowing you to constantly slide across the ground. As silly as this sounds, this can be incredibly annoying for enemies to deal with as it can feel unpredictable when used effectively.

And that’s what you need to create the best Warzone Tec-9 loadout. If you want to build an aggressive loadout, we recommend pairing the Tec-9 with one of the best Warzone assault rifles to delete enemies up close. Combine this with Tempered, one of the new Warzone perks which allows you armour up much faster than before, and become an unstoppable force.