Searching for the best Type 63 loadout in Warzone? The Type 63 is a semi-automatic tactical rifle – instead of relying on a fully automatic gun, this weapon’s low rate of fire rewards you with powerful and accurate shots. Sure, you could use an assault rifle like the Krig 6 which requires several bullets to knock someone down, or you could spend just three bullets with the Type 63.

That’s right, the Type 63 only needs three headshots to knock down players with full armour. There isn’t much difference between this Type 36 loadout and the best DMR 14 loadout, so if you’re looking for a new tactical rifle to try out, the Type 63 might be your best bet. Coupled with the deadly dual Diamatti, these Call of Duty Cold War guns are doing a great job of making every other weapon feel weak in comparison.

Unlike the DMR 14, the Type 63 isn’t as effective from far distances, but you can compensate for this. The attachments selected in this loadout address the Type 63’s biggest weakness: the recoil. Here’s the best Type 63 Warzone loadout for you to dominate your opponents in this battle royale game.

BEST WARZONE TYPE 63 LOADOUT

The best Warzone Type 63 loadout is:

16.4” Titanium Barrel

GRU Silencer

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Speed Tape

Kobra Red Dot

By increasing the Type 63’s fire rate with the 16.4” Titanium Barrel attachment, any close range battles will become significantly easier. The time to kill is already fast with the Type 63, and now battles against several opponents can be put to bed even quicker. It can be difficult to control this weapon when firing rapidly, however, the recoil becomes manageable with the Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip. You will have to sacrifice some mobility to gain horizontal and vertical recoil control, though this is barely negligible.

In an effort to win any quick draw battles, the Speed Tape attachment is perfect for improving the Type 63’s aim down sight speed without introducing any negative attributes. You can make the Type 63 more effective at long distances by equipping the GRU Elastic Wrap. Flinch resistance is the biggest advantage of this attachment, perfect for picking off enemies from afar.

Likewise, the scope you select will drastically change how you approach fights with the Type 63. The Kobra Red Dot is perfect if you want this weapon to feel closer to an assault rifle, while also having the capabilities to challenge enemies from a distance. There’s even the option of dropping the optics entirely, instead you may want to add a laser sight to bolster your hip fire accuracy. If you did opt for the GRU Elastic Wrap, definitely choose a scope within the 3-4x range to make the most out of the flinch resistance.

Though the Type 63 is surprisingly good at close ranges, it’s also a heavy weapon, which means you won’t be able to dart around buildings. Consider trying out the best Mac-10 loadout as a secondary weapon alongside the tactical rifle to give yourself an advantage in close range battles.