The best DMR 14 Warzone loadout

Hunting for the best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone? Over the past few weeks, the DMR 14 has become the go-to weapon for anyone looking to pick off enemies from a medium to long range. Given the size of Warzone’s largest map, Verdansk, the DMR 14 is perfect for those wanting to avoid large groups of enemies at a close range. This semi-automatic tactical rifle allows you to quickly eliminate enemies with just a few bullets.

The Mac-10 and Groza loadouts became two of the most powerful loadouts in Warzone, and it appears the DMR 14 is no exception to this. A number of the Call of Duty Cold War guns introduced to Warzone have been problematic since they became available, requiring balance changes as the weeks progress. Though these weapons might not seem too powerful in Cold War’s multiplayer, they feature different stats to make them worthwhile picks in the battle royale game.

Members of the Call of Duty community have already been calling for this weapon to be nerfed, so it’s worth getting in on the action while you still can. By picking the correct loadout, you can minimise the recoil on the DMR 14 while increasing your rate of fire at the same time.

BEST WARZONE DMR 14 LOADOUT

The best Warzone DMR 14 loadout is:

16.3” Titanium Barrel

Agency Silencer

Field Agent Foregrip

30 Rnd

Visiontech 2x

The 16.3” Titanium Barrel gives the DMR 14 a much needed boost in fire rate, giving you an advantage when stumbling into dangerous close range encounters. Accurate shooters will be pleased to know this weapon can quickly wipe out enemies with a maximum of two headshots, and the 16.3” Titanium Barrel helps to significantly speed up this process. Though some of the other barrels provide a damage output boost, increasing the fire rate should be a priority as it helps across all ranges.

Reduce your chances of being spotted by picking the Agency Silencer. This muzzle adds sound suppression to the DMR 14 and increases the damage range, giving you the ability to kill enemies from greater distances. The only relevant downside to this muzzle is that you won’t be able to aim down sights as quickly, although the benefits of sound suppression more than make up for this.

You can reduce the amount of vertical and horizontal recoil on this weapon by equipping the Field Agent Foregrip. The downside is that it decreases your shooting while moving speed, but you should avoid moving while firing this weapon anyway. If you thought this tactical rifle was accurate before, once you equip the Field Agent Foregrip you’ll soon understand why people want this weapon nerfed.

The DMR 14 has an advantage of not needing copious amounts of bullets to take down enemies, that being said, you can never be too prepared. By selecting the 30 Rnd Magazine, you sacrifice reload time to extend the magazine capacity and give yourself a boost to your max starting ammo. Reload speeds on a tactical rifle aren’t important, and equipping yourself with a few more bullets in the magazine will ensure you won’t have to reload as often.

As for the optics, we recommend choosing anything between the 2x and 4x range. The beauty of tactical rifles is that you have the flexibility to handle enemies from medium to long distances. If you’d like to go for an assault rifle approach, opt for the Visiontech 2x. The Axial Arms 3x scope will also do the trick at medium ranges, and you may even find it’s surprisingly good at long distances too.

To compensate for the DMR 14’s close range shortcomings, you will want a mobile weapon capable of eliminating several enemies very quickly as your secondary weapon. Head on over to our best Diamatti loadout to see exactly what you need to equip to this lethal pistol.

If you want to take down enemies from even greater distances, you may want to check out our Pelington 703 loadout guide. Want to jump straight into the action? The best Krig 6 loadout will ensure you have the best odds of winning any close range battles.