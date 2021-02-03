Call of Duty: Warzone ban wave hits 60k cheaters, with “more than 300k” permabans since launch

Like plenty of other multiplayer games, Call of Duty: Warzone sees its share of cheaters, and tackling cheating is an ongoing concern for the battle royale game’s devs. Now, Activision has posted some updates on the title’s anti-cheat programs, announcing that the devs have just issued 60k bans, bringing the total number of permabans to 300k since Warzone’s launch in March last year.

“We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone,” the dev post says. “Our focus is to combat both cheaters and cheat providers. Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.” That’s a pretty hefty number, and gives us an idea of the scale of the issue.

Additionally, the devs say in the update that they’re continuing to push ahead with their efforts to “identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute unauthorised third party software for modding or hacking.”

Alongside a list of actions the Warzone devs have taken to tackle the problem so far – which include things like regular backend security updates and two-factor authentication – there’s a list of things they’re aiming to increase their efforts and capabilities towards. For example, “enhancements” to the game’s internal anti-cheat software, extra tech deigned to detect cheating, new monitoring and enforcement resources, “consistent and timely bans”, regular communication on progress, and more.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone. 60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates. Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

“We know cheaters are constantly looking for vulnerabilities, and we continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors, and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory,” the devs say in the post.

This should be welcome news to those who have seen competitive and casual matches alike undermined by cheating in Warzone – as well as Black Ops Cold War and, previously, Modern Warfare – and keen to see it stamped out. It sounds like we can expect to see pretty frequent updates on devs’ progress in tackling the issue going forward, too, with the post saying there will be monthly updates “at a minimum”, and when possible, weekly communications shared with the CoD community, too.

