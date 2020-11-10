Call of Duty: Warzone will introduce weapons from Cold War next month

We now have official confirmation from Activision that Call of Duty: Warzone’s weapons integration with Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will begin on December 10. There was some confusion about this yesterday when Warzone’s message of the day claimed Cold War weapons would be arriving on November 13, but this has since been cleared up by Activision.

Here’s what Activision’s spokesperson had to say to CharlieIntel: “To clarify on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone in the coming weeks. To start, at launch Cold War Operators will be able to be used in Warzone beginning on November 13. Cold War weapons will be available for use in Warzone beginning at Season 1’s launch on December 10. We apologise for any confusion.”

This means Cold War players will have just under one month to earn all the unlocks before they make their Warzone debut. Don’t worry about any of your Modern Warfare unlocks – if you happen to own both Call of Duty games, Warzone will allow you to choose loadouts from either title.

Expect to see Cold War vehicles, weapons, and other in-game items coming to Warzone when the new season launches next month. Dataminers have all but confirmed Verdansk will be replaced with something that ties in with Cold War, but we haven’t had any official word on this as of yet.

It's for Warzone, the Alcatraz Blackout map location names are in Warzone's files. — Sayuri❁ (@SayoriGrace) September 12, 2020

