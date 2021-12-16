The best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Pacific

Want to know what the best Cooper Carbine Warzone Pacific loadout is? As the popular battle royale game drops onto another island, many of the best Call of Duty Vanguard guns that made the transition to Warzone share similar stats. The launch of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 introduced new weapons to the game, and one of the more exciting options is the Cooper Carbine.

With the right attachments, this powerful assault rifle is capable of handling enemies at close and medium range, making it the perfect secondary weapon counterpart for a decent sniper rifle such as the Kar98k.

The best Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout focuses on a few key upgrades: giving you a boost in accuracy and recoil control, as well as an extended magazine with improved bullet penetration. If the Cooper Carbine isn’t for you, other options are available for the assault rifle. So do check out the best STG 44 loadout to see how it stacks up and if it might be the better gun for you.

Best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Cooper Carbine loadout

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Cooper Carbine loadout is:

F8 Stabilizer

22” Cooper Custom

G16 2.5X

Cooper 45W

Carver Foregrip

.30 Carbine 45 Round Mags

Lengthened

Polymer Grip

Vital

Fully Loaded

For the muzzle, you want to prioritise upgrading accuracy and damage range. The F8 Stabilizer improves both areas at the cost of further nerfs to your sprint to fire speed and hip fire accuracy. With the stock, the best option is the Cooper 45W, as you receive bonus accuracy during sustained fire while mounted, crouched, or prone.

A larger magazine ammo capacity is beneficial in the current Warzone metagame, so our pick here is the .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags. In addition to the extra rounds, this magazine attachment also gives you a buff to bullet velocity, range, damage, and bullet penetration. The Cooper Carbine does take a hit to its fire rate, but we can easily fix this with additional attachments. Lengthened is the perfect option for the ammunition slot, thanks to its increased bullet velocity and lack of downsides.

To make up for the fire rate nerf with the magazine attachment, you can equip the barrel with the 22” Cooper Custom. It also boosts recoil control, making the assault rifle highly accurate and controllable while reducing scope sway and gun bob. The impact on sprint to fire speed and hip fire accuracy damages the Cooper Carbine’s close range potential, but it’s a sacrifice we have to make. You can get further recoil control and accuracy by equipping the G15 2.5x Optics at the cost of aim down sight speed.

Your rear grip should be the Polymer Grip, which gives you flinch resistance and stability to recoil and accuracy during sustained fire with no additional debuffs. Additionally, the M1930 Strife Angled is a great option for the underbarrel as it can help with aiming stability and accuracy.

Finally, for the perks, Vital is compulsory for this loadout as it increases torso damage, making it easier to take down rival squads as the critical hit area on enemies is enlarged. We also recommend Fully Loaded as your second perk as it gives you maximum ammo in your reserve for this powerful gun.

That’s it for the best Warzone Pacific Cooper Carbine loadout. We recommend using the Cooper Carbine aggressively, and so using C4 and Stun Grenades in your inventory can make all the difference. In addition, you can check out our best Warzone loadout drop guide for tips on what you should pair with this deadly assault rifle.