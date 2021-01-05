Call of Duty Warzone nerfs are inbound for the DMR 14 and Mac 10

If you’ve been playing Warzone lately, you’re well aware of the DMR 14-dominated meta – the battle royale game has been completely taken over by the weapon, which takes at most two shots to kill most opponents. Hearing fans’ complaints, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War developer Raven Software says it’s going to be nerfing the DMR 14 – as well as several other weapons – in a balance update that will be out soon.

“Don’t fret! We’ve heard you and a balance update is coming soon to address concerns about the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols,” Raven tweeted today, which should come as a major relief to Warzone players who prefer to use weapons other than the designated marksman rifle.

Warzone’s subreddit has been awash in complaints about the DMR for the last while, complete with videos showing off its meta-busting power in action. In fact, the subreddit now has moved on to highlighting posts that show amazing counter-DMR plays – but the comments all tend to devolve into complaints about the unbalanced state of the game resulting from the rifle’s unique advantages.

Raven hasn’t yet explained exactly how much it’s planning on paring back the DMR 14’s power, or indeed how the incoming nerf will work at all.

Of course, players will also be happy to learn that other new Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War weapons like the Mac 10 are getting nerfed, along with the Type 63 assault rifle and dual pistols.